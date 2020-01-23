LILLEY: Taxing the rich doesn’t work, study shows

I keep in mind standing in entrance of a bunch of high-end cash managers in late 2011 — simply weeks after the Occupy Wall Road camps in New York, Toronto and different cities had been damaged up.

My message was clear to this group that sorted the cash for the upper-end of society: “The camps are gone but they are still coming for your clients and their money.”

The viewers checked out me like I had simply advised them aliens had been actual and that quickly I’d be referred to as as much as the mothership. I used to be by no means invited again.

But within the years which have adopted, I’ve been confirmed proper. The Occupy motion could have light from the headlines and the camps have by no means resurfaced, however the push to say the wealthy don’t pay their fair proportion has turn out to be a part of mainstream political discourse, even when it isn’t true.

Former U.S. president Barack Obama ran an Occupy-themed marketing campaign in 2012 and gained re-election, right here in Canada politicians equivalent to Justin Trudeau, Kathleen Wynne, Rachel Notley and John Horgan have completed the identical.

But, new figures present that the highest earners in Canada already do pay greater than their fair proportion — whilst politicians declare they don’t to win votes.

A brand new research from the Fraser Institute, based mostly on knowledge from Statistics Canada, exhibits that the individuals on the prime in Canada are already paying greater than their fair proportion of taxes.

The highest 10% of revenue earners in Canada, which incorporates anybody incomes greater than $96,000 a 12 months, soak up 34.2% of the nation’s complete revenue however paid 54.6% of the nation’s complete tax invoice.

Paying a 20% differential would counsel that they’re contributing their fair proportion after which some.

Nonetheless, politicians wish to vilify these on the prime and demand they pay extra.

Within the 2015 election and since, Justin Trudeau has stated repeatedly the rich must pay their fair proportion. He upped taxes on high-income earners in 2016, however failed to herald the billions promised.

After this most up-to-date election, Trudeau advised Finance Minister Invoice Morneau to concentrate on tax breaks when he issued Morneau his mandate letter.

“Undertake a review of tax expenditures to ensure that wealthy Canadians do not benefit from unfair tax breaks,” Trudeau’s letter reads.

That’s an honourable purpose however it’s apparently based mostly on a fallacy — the concept the wealthy merely don’t pay taxes as a result of they’ve every kind of tax breaks. The research discovered that lower than 1% of prime revenue earners pay no tax.

“On the contrary, the effective tax rate rises as income rises within the top decile, with the top 1% paying nearly half their income to taxes,” the report states.

Unusual as it might sound to many, taxing these on the prime can truly harm the incomes of these on the decrease rungs of the financial ladder. Taking an increasing number of from these on the prime means they’ve much less cash to spend money on their companies, much less cash to rent individuals or much less cash to supply larger wages.

“High-income taxes on upper-income Canadians can reinforce the decade-long trend to slower economic growth,” the report states.

Which means decrease incomes for you and I.

The politics of greed and envy could sound good, but it surely doesn’t result in optimistic financial outcomes.

“For a nation to try to tax itself into prosperity is like a man standing in a bucket and trying to lift himself up by the handle,” Sir Winston Churchill famously stated.

It’s time we acquired this lesson proper.