LILLEY: Taxpayers on hook for LRT systems that won’t work

If the Ford authorities at Queen’s Park isn’t being attentive to the LRT fiasco occurring in Ottawa they may need to. The province coughed up $600 million for section one of many mission and has pledged $1.2 billion in the direction of section 2.

The massive query although is why would anybody give a single greenback for a system that doesn’t work on a constant foundation, particularly when a significant a part of that dysfunctional system is coming to LRT initiatives in Toronto and Mississauga.

Positive, Ottawa’s LRT has labored seamlessly each single time that I’ve hopped on since they launched the system in September however it recurrently fails Ottawa commuters prefer it did on Monday. Solely about half of the system’s fleet of trains was truly in operation through the Monday morning commute.

Previously, the system has seen every part from trains caught on account of doorways not opening or closing to smoke within the underground tunnel system and electrical wires that energy the system falling down and shutting the entire thing down. Lower than 4 months in and components of the observe have had to get replaced.

That isn’t the worst of it. Seems the trains have points that even cavemen would have identified could be problematic.

“There’s some flat spots showing up on the wheels,” metropolis councillor and transit fee chair Allan Hubley informed Ottawa radio station CFRA.

You don’t must be an engineer to know that flat spots on wheels are a foul factor.

“There’s more than one issue at play here,” Hubley stated of the system that may’t appear to work.

When you don’t reside in Ottawa you then may be questioning why you’d care about issues with transit within the nation’s capital. One reply is that you simply’ve helped pay for this factor that received’t work, the opposite reply is that the province helps to carry a few of this identical system to different components of Ontario.

Each the Finch LRT line in Toronto and the Hurontario LRT line in Mississauga will use the identical prepare automobiles that Ottawa is utilizing. Whereas every of those three programs will likely be constructed by totally different consortiums, the prepare automobiles are all being constructed by French multinational Alstom.

The Toronto and Mississauga initiatives will every value billions of by no means thoughts the enlargement of Ottawa’s mission that can value billions extra.

Shouldn’t we count on a prepare system that we’re shopping for for the three greatest cities within the province to really work?

Bombardier takes loads of warmth for any contract delays or issues with their programs, and rightly so, we should always count on the trains we purchase to work. But the place is the outrage at Alstom, the corporate of doorways that don’t open and wheels that go flat?

An government at Bombardier informed me that if this was their product failing on such an everyday foundation, they must be residing on the Ottawa LRT to supply day by day explanations.

There have been technical issues with this method in addition to political, together with persistent claims that Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson moved up the opening of the LRT to assist native Liberals within the federal election. Town stated they wanted 12 days of testing with no issues earlier than they may launch and it seems they by no means acquired it.

At greatest the town acquired 9 days of testing and it isn’t clear they acquired 9 days in a row with out issues.

Now provincial taxpayers are being requested to fund an enlargement of this method in Ottawa plus new traces in Toronto and Mississauga. If it have been as much as me the province would freeze all funding till the businesses concerned can present their merchandise work.