LILLEY: Trudeau blames Iran, not Trump and offers compensation to families

As he introduced compensation for households who misplaced family members within the shooting-down of Flight 752, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau modified his stance as soon as once more and put blame squarely and solely on the Iranian regime.

“The Iranians bear full responsibility for having shot down a civilian airliner with 57 Canadians aboard, 176 passengers,” Trudeau stated.

It had been his place as just lately as final Saturday when he blasted Iran after they admitted that that they had shot down the airplane that they bore accountability.

Whereas that’s the proper place for Trudeau — or any Canadian chief to take — it isn’t one shared by the left on this nation, together with a lot of the media.

That’s most likely why — after being bombarded with questions, claims and reviews that the actual wrongdoer within the downing of Flight 752 was Donald Trump — that Trudeau appeared to unfold the blame throughout an interview with International Information final Monday.

“If there were no tensions, if there was no escalation recently in the region, those Canadians would be right now home with their families,” Trudeau informed International.

Properly, as they are saying in Quebec, if my Grandmother had wheels she’d be a bus.

The reality is there have been tensions within the area for a really very long time and nothing the Individuals did can be utilized to excuse Iran’s actions.

The Iranians might make that declare, however it’s unhappy to see Canada’s state broadcaster CBC push that concept and see our PM give it credence.

So on Friday, it was good to see him be clear and unequivocal once more.

Possibly his change of tune got here from the conferences he has stated he had with households over the previous week.

Iranian-Canadians are livid with the regime in Tehran whose reckless actions took the lives of their family members, there may be not a lot urge for food for spreading blame amongst these damage most instantly.

As he put the blame on Iran, Trudeau additionally stepped as much as do the best factor and supply help for households in Canada.

“As a first step, the government will give families of the victims who are Canadian citizens or permanent residents $25,000 per victim to assist with their immediate needs, such as funeral arrangements and travel,” Trudeau introduced.

“Let me be clear, we expect Iran to compensate these families. I have met them they can’t wait weeks, they need support now.”

The federal authorities is working intently with the provinces, in addition to the banking, insurance coverage and authorized communities to help households hit by Canada’s greatest aviation catastrophe for the reason that Air India bombing.

There have been 57 Canadian residents on that airplane, 29 everlasting residents and 52 others coming to Canada when the airplane was downed by Iranian missiles.

Provincial governments are expediting objects similar to loss of life certificates so households can start to execute wills, and entry insurance coverage funds and financial institution accounts.

A gaggle of attorneys have stepped ahead providing free authorized recommendation to households caught in the midst of this.

That is how a rustic ought to come collectively in a time of tragedy, particularly one led to by a ruthless and tyrannical regime.

Trudeau has insisted Canada be part of any investigation, however it’s clear he doesn’t take Iran’s phrases at face worth.

“We have been assured by Iran, but we are also ensuring through the international community that there will be a full rigorous investigation,” Trudeau stated Friday.

As for the black packing containers, they’re too badly broken for Iranian investigators to have the ability to deal with them.

Trudeau identified that just a few labs on this planet can deal with such duties, and the push is on to have them shipped to France for evaluation.

The Trudeau authorities must do two issues proper now: help the households of victims — which they’re doing — and stand agency in opposition to Iran.

Spreading blame past Iran is the incorrect strategy, so it was good to see the PM appropriate his file on Friday.