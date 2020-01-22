Limca book of Record holder Vihang A. Naik got Awarded for Best Poetry in Konark Lit Fest 2019, his latest book ” Making a poem” got warm Literary welcome

Vihang A. Naik, a poet, Limca e-book of File holder acquired awarded for finest poetry in Konark Literature pageant 2019. He has been awarded for his nice poems and a number of other books that he has written. Mr. Naik has been broadly congratulated and appreciated for his work within the literature.

Indian poet in up to date society who writes in English and Gujarati language and interprets poetry kind Gujarati into English is Vihang A Naik from Gujarat has achieved some astounding work within the poetry world. Being an impartial aware poet who’s nicely conscious of his environment and occurrences and has written some applause-worthy literary journals, anthologies, and e-publications. His poetry has been extremely accepted and appreciated not solely in India additionally worldwide.

He’s born in Surat, India on September 2, 1969, is a recent poet writing in English, broadly printed and gained awards.His English language poems have appeared in literary journals akin to : Indian Literature : Sahitya Akademi Bi-Month-to-month Journal , Kavya Bharati , POESIS : A Journal of Poetry Circle , Mumbai , The Journal of The Poetry Society ( India ) , The Journal of Indian Writing In English , The Journal of Literature and Aesthetics , The Brown Critique ,The Poetry Chain amongst different vital journals.

Vihang has been recipient of assorted prestigious awards like Michael Madhusudan Prize, Indi Reader Finest Ebook, 2015, Beverly Hills Ebook awards, 2016 and Ebook Excellence Awards , 2017 . His Gujarati assortment of poems titled Jeevangeet (Gujarati poems) (2001) is devoted to the reason for victims of Gujarat Earthquake 26th January, 2001. He additionally interprets poetry written in Gujarati language into English together with his personal Gujarati Language poems into English. His poems have appeared in among the most famous literary journals and anthologies. His poetry has been translated into Japanese, Spanish,Italian,German and Portuguese.

Just a few of the good works which have gained him recognition and fame, amongst them three are in English and one is in Gujarati. His English works are Poetry Manifesto: New & Chosen Poems (2010), Making A Poem (2004), Metropolis Instances And Different Poems (1993) and Jeevangeet (2001) in Gujarati. His first poetic assortment together with metropolis Instances and Different poems printed by writers workshop (India) in 1993.

‘Metropolis Instances and Different Poems’ have been translated into Japanese, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese. These collections of poems in ‘Jeevangeet’ are devoted to the victims of the 2001 earthquake in Gujarat. ‘Making a Poem’ depicts the connection between poets and their poems. How they conceive the thought, all of the ideas which go round and the way they put it on paper.

Parallel being a poet, Vihang A Naik is an environment friendly professor. He unfolded his profession as an English lecturer in 1996 the place he has taught in a number of North Gujarat faculties. Later throughout this yr in March 2019, the poet took a step again and retired from the submit of Affiliate Professor in English.

In his pre-eminent poems, we will see how deeply he’s rooted and the way strongly he empathizes along with his environment and in addition offers with the cruel, agency and darkish realities of life with the sense of futility, ache, and sorrow. In a few of his work, he has conveyed the fact of our society. India is a rustic of individuals from varied communities and religions with totally different languages however united by having all range. In the identical approach, all of the facets of up to date Indian life aesthetically and thematically positioned in Naik’s poetic collections.

As soon as stated by the poet, “A poet or an artist would always go beyond the physical, beyond from that which is seen to express his philosophical or vision.”

On Vihang A Naik’s phenomenal and memorable items of poetry two complete and significant anthologies have been edited – (i) Vihang A Naik: A Research of his Thoughts and Artwork ( edited by Dr.Sanjay P. Pandey) and (ii) The Poetry of Vihang A. Naik : New Literary Dimensions ( edited by Goutam Karmakar ) together with some vital literary essential essays by literary critics.

The verse-makers path-breaking ideas and concepts have depicted a fusion of Indian philosophy, pure catastrophe, agony, the meaningless goal of recent males in his poems. Vihang A Naik’s distinctive model of writing has a a number of perspective and dimension in only a few phrases.

Even after years his poems would nonetheless be learn and talked about for years sooner or later.