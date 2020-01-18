Limousine driver paid “hitman” to kill wife and her lawyer: Crown

Mohammed Hakimzadah blamed his spouse and her lawyer for “destroying his life” and tried to rent a hitman for a double dose of deadly revenge, a Crown lawyer stated Friday.

“He clearly has a hatred for his wife for what happened in his life and for her family law lawyer whom he says have ‘taken everything away from him,’” stated Crown lawyer Jason Gorda in his closing to Justice Robert Goldstein.

“It’s all gone and he has been betrayed by his wife.”

The Crown is alleging Hakimzadah wished to rent an murderer to kill each his spouse Pastana Hakimzadah and her household legislation lawyer Jennifer Daudlin within the fall of 2016.

Hakimzadah was ripped off by an earlier ‘hitman’ who took his money however by no means executed the assassination of his spouse.

In 2016, the now 55-year-old Scarborough limousine driver contracted a second hitman purportedly linked to Quebec organized crime who was truly an undercover Toronto cop.



Mohammed Hakimzadah

PROVIDED PHOTO

Hakimzadah, who had been jailed earlier resulting from a grievance by his daughter, requested the ‘hitman’ to plant cocaine and a loaded firearm inside his spouse’s car.

He wished his spouse imprisoned in order that she might undergo the identical destiny he did, courtroom heard.

This set-up gesture would show the hitman was genuine and would truly perform the slayings, courtroom heard.

The hitman, whose id is roofed by a publication ban, confirmed Hakimzadah the gun and medicines and acquired his $2,000 cost.

Hakimzadah was subsequently busted by police and has remained in custody since November 2016.

Hakimzadah is accused of two counts of counselling to homicide, plus transferring a restricted firearm and counselling to traffick cocaine.

He has pleaded not responsible to all fees.

Gorda stated the accused’s proof “merely didn’t make sense.

“He stated he was attempting to entrap the hitman, the undercover officer who was posing as a hitman,” stated Gorda.

“It was not credible.

Hakimzadah urged he was “making it up and going together with the scheme,” stated Gorda.

“He’d say, ‘I didn’t say that. It was all a lie,’” stated Gorda.

Hakimzadah’s spouse testified that when she visited him in jail, she requested if he meant to kill her, their youngsters and the lawyer.

“No, not the kids,” she quoted him as saying.

“I dug a hole for you and I fell into it,” Hakimzadah allegedly instructed his spouse.

Hakimzadah laid down within the prisoner’s field in the course of the Crown’s closing.

He delivered his personal closing, threatening to sue for tens of millions whereas asserting his innocence on “baseless charges.”

Goldstein will ship judgment on Jan. 27.

“Hammer me good!” Hakimzadah shouted on the decide.

