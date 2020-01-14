Linda tells Sharon the truth about Keanu – first look at EastEnders bombshell

The true destiny of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) in EastEnders goes from closely-guarded secret to the discuss of the Sq., with an increasing number of characters discovering he didn’t die on Christmas Day however is alive and properly. On Monday 20th January, Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) is shocked to be taught he’s on the run, however what’s going to she do with the data?

Unfastened-lipped Queen Vic landlady Linda Carter (Kellie Vivid) lets it slip whereas on the lash, regardless of promising husband Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) she’s knocked the extreme ingesting on the pinnacle.

Who is aware of about Keanu’s destiny in EastEnders? And the way a lot do they know?

Clashing with Mick over forgetting his birthday, Mrs C offers into her alcohol cravings and slips out of his impromptu celebration on the lookout for extra booze, working into Sharon en path to the Prince Albert.

Burying the hatchet over their enormous row on Christmas Day, the chums name a truce. Sharon shares her fears that Phil organized to bump off Keanu, surmising that is why nobody has seen him because the revelation he’s her child daddy exploded.

Oblivious that Linda colluded with would-be hitman Martin Fowler to pretend Keanu’s homicide and let him go on the run, Sharon’s lips are much more of a quiver when drunken L confesses that Keanu continues to be alive…

The next day, Linda denies every little thing to shocked Shaz and makes out it was the vino speaking, however Phil’s dishonest spouse gained’t go away it alone and her publican pal ultimately admits it’s all true. Sharon now has the higher hand, as Phil and the remainder of household consider Martin killed Keanu on their instruction – so what’s going to her subsequent transfer be on the clan that forged her out with such cruelty for her betrayal? And what might the repercussions be for Linda taking pictures her mouth off, having promised Martin she’d preserve shtum?

Linda’s revelation kicks off an enormous week for the ever-evolving storyline, and the mighty Mitchells will probably be thrown right into a panic because the occasions of the festive season come again to hang-out them. However is every little thing because it appears? Listen, as there are extra twists and turns forward…

