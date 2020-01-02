Lindsay Lohan Says She’s Returning To America & Reveals BIG Comeback Plans For 2020!

Prepare for Lindsay Lohan‘s big homecoming, y’all!

The 33-year-old actress joined co-hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen for a particular satellite tv for pc interview on New 12 months’s Eve this week and used the celebratory second to share some thrilling profession plans within the works for 2020.

Apparently, her high precedence proper now’s to return stateside to America and get again to appearing on the silver display screen!

As our readers know, the Freaky Friday star has been residing overseas for a couple of years now, having spent ample time taking pictures her now-defunct actuality TV present in Mykonos, Greece together with prolonged time in each Australia and Dubai. She is now reportedly staying in Muscat, Oman.

LiLo shared the large information when requested if she had any resolutions for the brand new 12 months. The previous baby actor admitted:

“Sure, I do. I’m managing my sister, so I wish to actually give attention to me and all the things that I can do in my life and come again to America and begin filming once more, which I’m doing one thing quickly on this new 12 months. And, you realize, simply taking again the life I’ve labored so onerous for and sharing it with my household and also you guys.”

A cross-country transfer is exhausting in itself. However now we have to imagine breaking again into Hollywood would be the tougher problem right here!

Her final main film was a werewolf thriller referred to as Amongst The Shadows, which bought a straight to DVD launch again in March 2019. Nevertheless, that final bit in regards to the life she’s “worked so hard for” tells us the Imply Ladies alum appears extra assured in her appearing chops than ever. Plus, we did hear she was reportedly engaged on a Protecting Up with the Kardashians-inspired actuality present along with her siblings, too.

Along with her formidable profession objectives, Lindsay additionally hinted at once we’ll lastly get to listen to some extra music from her!

Followers had been intrigued when the starlet launched a snippet of Xanax again in August, marking her first single in over a decade. When the Watch What Occurs Reside host pressed the difficulty and demanded to know when the complete model can be launched, Lohan fortunately however vaguely replied:

“Andy, you’re getting it after the New Year.”

Hmm. We’ll be ready…

