Lindsay Lohan’s mother, Dina, is arrested for DWI in New York

Lindsay Lohan’s mom, Dina Lohan, has been arrested for DWI in New York after she allegedly clipped a car exterior a steakhouse over the weekend.

New York police stated the incident occurred round 6.30pm Saturday night close to Merrick Mall on Lengthy Island exterior an Outback Steakhouse.

Dina allegedly clipped a car earlier than fleeing the scene, prompting the driving force of the automotive to chase her to her Lengthy Island house.

Lindsay Lohan’s mom, Dina Lohan (left with the actress in December 2018), has been arrested for DWI in New York following a crash over the weekend

Saturday’s arrest is not the primary for Lindsay’s mom. In September 2013, Dina was arrested for drunk driving after being pulled over for driving 77mph in a 55mph zone. In June 2014, Dina (proper) pleaded responsible to driving whereas intoxicated and was sentenced to group service

Authorities stated Dina, who was driving a 2016 Mercedes, was taken into custody after refusing to take a breathalyzer take a look at.

The Nassau County Police Division confirmed to DailyMail.com that Dina had been arrested for DWI and was transferred to courtroom this morning.

Police additionally stated the 57-year-old cursed at Nassau County Police Officers through the arrest.

She is predicted to look in courtroom in Hempstead on Sunday on fees of DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motorcar, leaving the scene of an accident with property injury and driving an uninspected car.

Saturday night’s arrest is not the primary for Lindsay’s mom. In September 2013, Dina was arrested for drunk driving after being pulled over for driving 77mph in a 55mph zone.

New York state police believed she was intoxicated and examined her blood alcohol degree.

Lindsay has additionally been arrested a number of occasions, together with twice for DUI. A string of run-ins with the regulation and struggles with habit reduce quick her film profession. She revealed on CNN’s New Yr’s Eve telecast that she’s returning to the US in 2020 to ‘begin filming once more’

‘I need to actually give attention to me and the whole lot that I can do in my life and are available again to America and begin filming once more, which I’m doing one thing quickly on this new yr,’ she defined. ‘And, you recognize, simply taking again the life I’ve labored so arduous for’

On the time, TMZ claimed that her blood alcohol degree was discovered to be .2, which is greater than twice the authorized restrict of .08.

‘Lohan made an allegation that she was injured through the course of the arrest,’ police officers stated in a press release.

Nevertheless the truth star ‘recanted her declare’ when medics arrived on the scene and ascertained that she was high quality.

Lindsay’s (pictured in 2010) Hollywood profession crashed and burned after a collection of arrests for DUI and drug possession and stints in rehab and quick stays in jail

Dina was taken to a police station close by and charged with two counts of driving whereas intoxicated and one depend of dashing.

Lindsay has additionally been arrested a number of occasions, together with twice for DUI.

A string of run-ins with the regulation and struggles with habit reduce quick her film profession that started together with her starring function in Disney’s 1998 remake of The Mum or dad Lure.

With a purpose to escape the media consideration, she decamped to London the place she made her West Finish stage debut in September 2014 in a manufacturing of David Mamet’s Velocity The Plow.

By 2016, she was spending time in Greece the place she had a share in a nightclub in Athens and was briefly engaged to Russian playboy Egor Tarabasov.

Earlier this month, Lindsay, who’s a New York native, vowed to return to the US to begin making motion pictures once more.

She revealed on CNN’s New Yr’s Eve telecast from Instances Sq. that she’s decided to reclaim ‘the life I’ve labored so arduous for’.

Lindsay has been dwelling overseas since 2014. For the final couple of years, Lindsay has been primarily based in Dubai. It is not clear when she plans to journey again to the US or what her new initiatives will likely be.