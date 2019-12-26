Lindsey Vonn goes social with P.K. Subban marriage proposal

Lindsey Vonn popped the query to hockey star P.Okay. Subban.

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a “non traditional” transfer, I requested PK to marry me and he mentioned, Sure,” Vonn tweeted on Christmas Day. “Yes (bashful emoji) ! Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings!”

The previous ski racer closed the tweet with the hashtags “MerryChristmas” and “equality.”

Vonn linked an image of herself and Subban with the ring, with the couple sporting matching striped pajamas in entrance of a Christmas tree with three canine within the foreground. She additionally posted a close-up of Subban flashing the ring, with the phrases “drip drip”and a blue teardrop.

Vonn additionally mentioned on social media in August that they had been engaged.

The 35-year-old Vonn not too long ago retired from a snowboarding profession that included three Olympic medals, 4 general World Cup titles and 82 World Cup race wins, a document for a girl.

The 30-year-old Subban and received the 2013 Norris Trophy with Montreal because the NHL’s high defenseman. He was traded to New Jersey from Nashville.

Vonn had a high-profile relationship with Tiger Woods. She beforehand was married to former ski racer Thomas Vonn, and stored his final title after they separated.