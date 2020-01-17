Linthwaite stabbing sees woman and four men arrested as man is found dead

By Alexander Robertson For Mailonline

A lady and 4 males have been arrested on suspicion of homicide and tried homicide after a person was stabbed to demise and one other was left combating for his life.

Cops had been referred to as to the picturesque Yorkshire village of Linthwaite at 11.45pm final night time amid studies of two males being attacked on the street.

A 53-year-old man suffered deadly accidents on the scene whereas a 39-year-old man suffered a critical harm. He’s presently being handled in hospital.

4 males and a girl had been later arrested on suspicion of homicide and of tried homicide and stay in police custody for questioning.

Residents stated police gave the impression to be trying to find suspects within the hour instantly after the incident.

4 ambulances and an air ambulance are reported to have joined round 9 police autos, together with armed response items, on the scene quickly after midnight.

A forensic tent has been arrange within the Thornton and Ross manufacturing web site in Linthwaite, following the incident. 4 males and a girl have been arrested on suspicion of homicide and tried homicide

A police cordon stays in place this morning between the Premier Complete Comfort store automotive park and Thornton and Ross manufacturing web site.

A forensic tent has been erected in an industrial property automotive park behind a row of terraced housing.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Ridley stated: ‘This has clearly been an especially critical incident and the investigation is in its early levels to find out precisely what has taken place.

‘We’ve got arrested 5 folks in reference to the assaults on each males and so they stay in custody for questioning.

‘I want to thank witnesses who’ve come forwards to date and I’d enchantment to anybody who has data or footage displaying the incident or individuals behaving suspiciously on the street simply previous to it going down to contact us.

‘Elevated patrols are being carried out within the space by native neighbourhood policing group officers and I wish to reassure residents full vary of sources has been deployed to analyze what has taken place.’

Anybody who has data can contact the Murder and Main Enquiry Crew on 101 referencing police crime quantity 13200028683.

Data can be given in confidence to the unbiased Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.