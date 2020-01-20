Lion drags warthog from its burrow in shocking video

By Nick Enoch for MailOnline

Revealed: 08:14 EST, 20 January 2020

Within the basic movie The Lion King, Pumbaa the warthog and Simba the lion are good pals – however actual life is nothing just like the magic of Disney.

Distressing footage exhibits a screaming warthog being dragged from its burrow by a hungry lion in a show of nature at its rawest.

In the beginning of the clip, solely the hind legs and tail of the younger male lion are seen as he battles to drag the distressed animal from its subterranean lair in Kruger Nationwide Park, South Africa.

Vacationers watch from a close-by jeep because the lion effortlessly drags the doomed warthog by it snout above floor whereas it continues to let loose chilling screams through the encounter on January 5.

The younger male lion grips the stricken warthog by its snout in surprising scenes in Kruger Nationwide Park, South Africa

The boar lets out blood-curdling screams as it’s effortlessly dragged from its burrow

The doomed animal isn’t any match for the hungry predator, in footage shot by a vacationer

Jameson Aradalen, 21, from San Diego, California, was in a position to seize the battle on digital camera and describes it as a ‘fascinating encounter’

The large cat then pins down the boar, which desperately thrashes about earlier than succumbing to the lion’s deadly chew.

Jameson Aradalen, 21, from San Diego, California, was in a position to seize the unforgettable battle on digital camera.

He mentioned: ‘Throughout my keep at White Elephant Plains Sport Lodge in Kruger Nationwide Park, I skilled some of the fascinating encounters whereas on safari.

The lion claws on the boar and inflicts the deadly chew because the pair kick up mud through the battle

The warthog’s ear-piercing yelps fade away because the victorious lion prepares to feast

‘The video exhibits a younger male lion digging for a warthog that burrowed itself underground.

‘It was really wonderful to see the power of the younger lion because it pulled the warthog out of its sanctuary.’

Warthogs are typically aggressive animals, outfitted with two units of tusks.

When attacked, they open their mouths in defence and attempt to slice their foe with their razor-sharp decrease tusk.

Among the many animals which prey on warthogs – significantly their younger – are lions, African rock python and, from the skies, martial eagles.