Lisa Nandy and Piers Morgan in furious row over Meghan Markle racism debate

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline

Revealed: 04:52 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:03 EST, 22 January 2020

Lisa Nandy and Piers Morgan had a blazing row over the press protection of Meghan Markle this morning because the Labour management candidate mentioned the ITV presenter had by no means confronted ‘ingrained prejudice’.

Mr Morgan insisted the Duchess of Sussex had not been unfairly handled by the British media.

However Ms Nandy, who’s combating to exchange Jeremy Corbyn because the chief of the Labour Get together, mentioned he was flawed.

She additionally claimed Mr Morgan was ‘not ready to grasp’ individuals who have suffered prejudice.

Ms Nandy mentioned of the continuing row over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: ‘It has not proven the British media in its greatest mild which is a disgrace as a result of there are giant sections of the British media together with native papers which are actually respectable.

However Mr Morgan interrupted and mentioned ‘I’d take challenge with that’ to which Ms Nandy replied: ‘I do know you’ll, Piers.’

Referring to a letter written by the Duke and Duchess about alleged press intrusion, Mr Morgan continued: ‘I assumed that letter was ridiculous.

‘I assumed it did not bear any relation to the truth which is Meghan Markle has had precisely the identical stage of remedy as somebody like Kate Middleton, for instance, good and dangerous in equal measures.

‘If you’re a member of the royal household you get acres of press protection.

‘I’d say 70 per cent of the Meghan protection has been optimistic, 30 per cent has been unfavourable.

‘She simply does not just like the unfavourable stuff. It’s got nothing to do along with her pores and skin color, nothing to do along with her gender.

‘It’s simply they’ve finished stuff that the British public and the media replicate British public opinion more often than not, simply thought was flawed.’

Ms Nandy then hit again throughout her look on ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme and mentioned: ‘Properly, should you do not thoughts me saying, how on earth would you recognize?

‘As someone who has by no means needed to take care of ingrained prejudice you aren’t ready to grasp individuals who have.’

Ms Nandy is certainly one of 4 folks within the operating to be the following Labour chief.

Her marketing campaign was given a serious increase yesterday after she gained the help of the centrist GMB union, paving the best way for her to make it onto the ultimate poll paper.

At the moment she set out her management imaginative and prescient however she risked Labour average fury as she mentioned Tony Blair and Gordon Brown had allowed Thatcherism rules to proceed in the course of the New Labour authorities.

She instructed BBC Radio four’s At the moment programme: ‘I am not going to trash the legacy of the final Labour authorities as a result of issues just like the minimal wage have been full game-changers in cities like Wigan, and the funding that went into well being and training was actually vital.

‘However it’s definitely true to say that the consensus that Thatcher constructed lasted all through the New Labour years.

‘I got here into politics after 10 years working within the voluntary sector with homeless youngsters, initially, after which with little one refugees.

Mr Morgan instructed Ms Nandy he believed the press remedy of Meghan Markle had been 70 per cent optimistic

‘And the explanation I did was out of frustration with a system beneath the final Labour authorities that took small quantities from folks on the very prime of the system and handed it with situations to these on the backside.’

To make it onto the ultimate poll the 4 remaining candidates – Ms Nandy, Sir Keir Starmer, Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey and Emily Thornberry – should win the nominations of 33 native constituency Labour events or three Labour associates, together with not less than two commerce unions.

Sir Keir has already made it whereas Ms Lengthy-Bailey and Ms Nandy are additionally anticipated to progress however Ms Thornberry is dealing with an uphill battle having did not safe the backing of a serious union.

Candidates who do safe the required help can be put to a poll of occasion members between February 21 and April 2.

The winner of the competition is because of be introduced at a particular occasion on April four.