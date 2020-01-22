Lisa Nandy claims Tony Blair’s New Labour government continued the ‘Thatcherite consensus’

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline

Revealed: 05:57 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:03 EST, 22 January 2020

Lisa Nandy immediately claimed parts of Margaret Thatcher’s method to politics continued beneath Tony Blair and the final Labour governments.

Ms Nandy stated the ‘consensus that Thatcher constructed lasted throughout the New Labour years’ beneath Mr Blair after which Gordon Brown.

Her feedback are more likely to spark fury amongst reasonable Labour supporters and will probably be seen as an try by the management outsider to curry favour with Jeremy Corbyn-backing activists and people on the soft-left of the get together.

It got here as Jess Phillips stated she’s going to now be backing Ms Nandy after she pulled out of the competition yesterday citing an incapacity to unite the get together.

Ms Nandy used a speech in London this morning to name for modifications to tax and welfare insurance policies however her remarks about Mr Blair are more likely to dominate the day.

Her marketing campaign was given a significant enhance yesterday because the centrist union GMB endorsed her candidacy, placing her inside touching distance of constructing it onto the ultimate poll paper.

Sir Keir Starmer is already into the ultimate stage of the competition after securing main union backing whereas Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey is predicted to make it by this week following the anticipated backing of Unite on Friday.

The remaining candidate within the race, Emily Thornberry, is going through an uphill battle after failing to safe the help of any of the foremost unions.

Lisa Nandy, pictured at a marketing campaign occasion in London this morning, stated the political ‘consensus’ struck by Margaret Thatcher continued beneath Tony Blair

Ms Nandy’s suggestion that Mr Blair’s governments have been indirectly influenced by Ms Thatcher is more likely to spark anger amongst reasonable Labour supporters

The help of GMB re-energised Ms Nandy’s marketing campaign and means she will be able to now look to attempt to overhaul the lead of the 2 entrance runners forward of members beginning to vote.

Nonetheless, Ms Nandy risked angering supporters of the final Labour governments as she appeared to counsel that they’d been influenced by the method of Ms Thatcher.

Requested whether or not she believed Mr Blair had put ‘fiscal rectitude’ forward of serving to folks, she informed BBC Radio four’s At the moment programme: ‘I’m not going to trash the legacy of the final Labour authorities as a result of really issues just like the minimal wage have been full sport modifications in cities like Wigan and the funding that went into well being and schooling was actually, actually vital.

‘However it’s actually true to say that the consensus that Thatcher constructed lasted throughout the New Labour years.’

She additionally defended Mr Corbyn’s document as chief as she stated: ‘I do not assume he deserves to be trashed for a minute.’

Ms Nandy’s marketing campaign obtained one other carry this morning as Ms Phillips stated she can be voting for the previous shadow power secretary.

Ms Phillips additionally stated she can be placing Sir Keir down as her second choice on the poll paper.

A spokesman for the Birmingham Yardley MP stated: ‘Jess will probably be backing the candidates who she thinks can convey the get together collectively and win again the belief of the voters.

‘She will probably be voting for Lisa and Keir. As she has stated earlier than, Lisa will probably be her first choice selection.’

It got here as Jess Phillips, who withdrew from the Labour management race yesterday, stated she will probably be voting for Ms Nandy

To make it onto the ultimate poll the 4 remaining candidates should win the nominations of 33 native constituency Labour events or three Labour associates, together with not less than two commerce unions.

Which means with out the backing of one of many main unions, a candidate will probably must go the far more arduous route of stitching up a raft of endorsements from native events so as to stand an opportunity.

Candidates who do safe the required help will probably be put to a poll of get together members between February 21 and April 2.

The winner of the competition is because of be introduced at a particular occasion on April four.