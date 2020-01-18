Lisa Nandy poses NAKED in bed for racy photostrip story offering sex advice to students 

Lisa Nandy, the ‘darkish horse’ Labour management contender, as soon as provided intercourse recommendation to college students – and starred in a photograph casebook exhibiting her bare in mattress with one other lady.

Ms Nandy – whose prospects have surged since her composed efficiency throughout final week’s BBC interview with Andrew Neil – appeared in a comic book book-style photostrip recording her quest to discover a boyfriend in Newcastle College’s Courier pupil newspaper.

The Wigan MP’s racy previous got here to gentle as fellow management candidate Jess Phillips, 38, was revealed as a co-author of a ‘scorching or not’ column in her Leeds pupil newspaper during which she praised pop star Kylie Minogue’s backside and complained that power drinks ruined the style of vodka.

Ms Nandy, 40, was a politics undergraduate at Newcastle 20 years in the past. Described in her column’s masthead as an agony aunt ‘who likes a little bit of scorching mail’ she is proven within the photostrip saying: ‘I am going to by no means discover a man!’

When a good friend suggests an appropriate accomplice, Ms Nandy is pictured with the possible date together with her palms pressed to her head in exasperation.

A thought bubble reads: ‘Oh, my God! I am not f***ing s****ing THAT!’

Later, as she is chatted up by one other pupil who affords her a drink, Ms Nandy says: ‘I would love a stiff one! Really, d’ya wanna come again to my place?’ After apparently having intercourse with him, the MP is pictured discussing the incident with a good friend.

Utilizing her fingers as an instance her level, she complains: ‘His w***y was the smallest I’ve ever seen! I am going again on the pull.’

Later, after the intervention of a ‘Fairy Godfather’, Ms Nandy is pictured bare together with her arms wrapped round a blonde lady, saying: ‘Ooh, I assumed you solely had your ears pierced!!!’

Subsequent to the photostrip she writes: In one other column she writes: ‘As I’ve stated many occasions over the course of this yr, there are simply no match males at this college … There’s loads of variety in a college – virgins, slimy b******s who supply to purchase you a drink however haven’t any intention of doing any such factor, geeks, the lot.

‘The trick is the best way to spot them. You’ll be able to often determine a virgin from a thousand paces, cos they will be stylish dressers and effectively into dance music. The one answer is to stop the manhunt and wait until after uni whenever you’re again amongst regular folks.’

In one other picture casebook, a male pupil is pictured smoking a spliff to ‘calm his essay disaster’, then will get a primary for his work. Ms Nandy writes: ‘Earlier than the anti-drugs foyer will get straight on my case, I’m not about to advocate getting caned earlier than a deadline.’

In one other column, a third-year pupil asks the best way to chat up first-year college students. Ms Nandy replies: ‘You might attempt pulling within the Union when Purple Bull and vodka is on particular – it really works for me.’

Ms Phillips, who final week confronted questions on her postgraduate , was joint writer of a Leeds Scholar column ranking numerous tendencies and personalities.

Written beneath her maiden title of Jessica Trainor, one column says of Ms Minogue’s backside: ‘Scorching or not relying which intercourse you’re. Nice for you lads, dangerous for us women – we’re praying it is implants or we might lose the need to dwell.’

In one other entry the Birmingham Yardley MP writes of power drink Purple Bull: ‘Necking straight vodka by the can load could be higher. It does not a lot ‘provide you with wings’ however as an alternative insomnia and madness. You sooo need to overlook the night of drunken catastrophe however as an alternative you’re compelled to relive it in painful solitude instead of sleep.’

Ms Nandy and Ms Phillips are two of the 5 management contenders alongside Emily Thornberry, 59, Sir Keir Starmer, 57, and Rebecca Lengthy Bailey, 40, whose pupil years seem to have been far much less racy.

Ms Thornberry featured prominently in Kent College’s InCant newspaper as a staunch member of the Labour membership throughout the early 1980s. The Shadow Overseas Secretary is described as ‘one of the widespread politicians on campus’ however stop her position with the scholars’ union, citing tutorial strain and saying: ‘I may proceed to be vice-president if I lied my approach by way of it, however I can not.’

Sir Keir, in the meantime, learn legislation at Leeds College the place his solely reference in Leeds Scholar was a private advert hailing him as ‘Keir Starmer – king of center class radicals.’

Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey’s management bid is thrown into recent turmoil as she clashes with aide over her ‘regressive’ abortion views

Labour management contender Rebecca Lengthy Bailey has defended her resolution to talk out on abortion as she received the shock backing of a high Tory for her stand.

In a defiant riposte, she hinted that her considerations had been ‘misrepresented’ in a bid to wreck her bid to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.

There have been additionally claims from fellow Catholic Labour MPs that she was the sufferer of makes an attempt to make use of her religion to ‘smear her’.

However it emerged that certainly one of her personal marketing campaign crew had urged that individuals with ‘regressive’ views on abortion shouldn’t be Prime Minister.

Ms Lengthy Bailey, the so-called ‘Corbyn continuity’ candidate, discovered herself on the centre of a bitter Labour row final week after showing to again stricter abortion legal guidelines.

Responding to a questionnaire from native Catholic church buildings throughout the Common Election marketing campaign, she stated that she did ‘not agree’ with present guidelines permitting ladies to terminate their youngster on incapacity grounds after 24 weeks.

She stated she backed the Incapacity Rights Fee’s view that ‘the context during which mother and father select whether or not to have a baby ought to be one during which incapacity and non-disability are valued equally’.

The Salford MP has now defended her remarks and hinted on the ‘Machiavellian’ approach the story emerged.

In an obvious dig on the Purple Roar web site which broke the story, she stated: ‘It has been fairly suspicious.

‘There have been sure information sources which have perpetrated this misrepresentation over the past 24 hours.’ Ms Lengthy Bailey instructed Channel four Information she was ‘under no circumstances suggesting we have to limit our abortion legal guidelines additional’, however had wished to boost considerations ‘that the disabled group would really feel’.

Final week, her marketing campaign crew insisted her abortion stance was her private view, not a coverage place, saying she ‘unequivocally helps a lady’s proper to decide on’.

However final night time, it emerged that her personal not too long ago employed marketing campaign communications chief – ex-Corbyn aide Matt Zarb-Cousin – had voiced doubt about folks with related views on abortion holding excessive workplace.

Tweeting final yr about former Tory Minister and abortion critic David Lidington, who additionally voted towards civil partnerships, Mr Zarb-Cousin wrote: ‘Personally, I would not be too comfy with somebody possessing such regressive views on LGBT rights and abortion occupying Quantity 10 however every to their very own.’

Final night time, Labour insiders stated the comment was an extra ‘physique blow’ to Ms Lengthy Bailey after a brand new opinion ballot confirmed her trailing a good distance behind management favorite Sir Keir Starmer.

Nonetheless, sources near Mr Zarb-Cousin hit again final night time, saying Ms Lengthy Bailey’s views on abortion have been ‘under no circumstances comparable’ to Mr Lidington’s who voted for tighter cut-off dates on abortion.

One good friend stated: ‘The distinction between David Lidington and Rebecca is she by no means voted to limit the correct to abortion and has solely voted to increase it within the case of Northern Eire.’

Final night time, Mr Lidington – who stated that when he was an MP he had usually voted on the ‘pro-life ticket on abortion’ – sprang to Ms Lengthy Bailey’s defence. He stated: ‘She ought to be entitled to no matter views she has on abortion and to vote accordingly, and it ought to be handled with respect as a matter of conscience.’

Mr Lidington additionally contrasted the ‘thought police’ angle of some within the Labour Get together with the Tories who all the time handled it as a matter of particular person conscience.

Individually, two Catholic Labour MPs – Mike Kane and Conor McGinn – claimed the response to Ms Lengthy Bailey’s remarks had produced ‘age-old, anti- Catholic bigotry’.

In an article for PoliticsHome, they stated neither of them had nominated her for the management ‘however we is not going to stand idle whereas her religion is getting used to smear her or tolerate blatant sectarianism and anti-Catholic tropes’.

Emily Thornberry faces calls to ‘sack’ aide Helen Goodman in her Labour management bid amid allegations of ‘bullying’

Emily Thornberry final night time confronted calls to ‘sack’ a key aide in her Labour management bid over allegations of bullying.

Helen Goodman is accused of being ‘past impolite’ to Commons workers advising her on the best way to wind up her constituency workplace after she misplaced her Bishop Auckland seat on the Election, in keeping with sources. In a rare sanction, Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has now refused her one of many particular passes that permit former MPs ‘unescorted’ entry to the Palace of Westminster.

It’s believed Miss Goodman, marketing campaign treasurer for Miss Thornberry, rowed with Commons officers over entry to her emails.

A supply stated Sir Lindsay had banned her for a yr and can solely contemplate her for a move if she undergoes a Commons anti-bullying programs. Final night time, Shadow Overseas Secretary Miss Thornberry made clear she would ignore calls to ‘sack’ the ex-MP.

A spokesman stated: ‘Emily is aware of Helen isn’t a bully and that this was a warmth of the second incident in what by any requirements is a extremely emotional day whenever you depart Parliament after so a few years of service.’

The spokesman added that neither Miss Thornberry or Miss Goodman have been conscious of the allegation when she was recruited. Miss Goodman couldn’t be reached for remark.