List of 58 countries Indians can travel without visa or with visa-on-arrival in 2020

World’s strongest passports in 2019













Your passports are the important thing to hassle-free worldwide travels. The extra highly effective your passport is, that many international locations grant visa-free entry. Japan holds the primary place for the world’s strongest passport, which supplies its holders visa-free entry to 191 international locations. Because the checklist follows, Singapore, Germany, South Korea and others get the utmost variety of visa-free entries into worldwide international locations.

However for Indian passport holders, there aren’t as many international locations as others above it in Henley Passport Index 2020 that supply visa-free entry. However that does not imply Indian passport holders have nowhere to go with out having to undergo stringent and tiring visa processes.

The Indian passport ranks 84 within the checklist of world’s strongest passports. The rating has dropped by two spots, sharing its place with Mauritania and Tajikistan. At this rating, the Indian passport holders can journey to 58 international locations with out worrying about visa formalities.

Indian passportReuters

Right here is the checklist of nations Indian passport holders can journey with no visa adopted by international locations which require visa-on-arrival or eVisa:

Bhutan Dominica Ecuador El Salvador Fiji Grenada Haiti Jamaica Mauritius Micronesia Nepal Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa (Requires allow on arrival) Senegal Seychelles Sri Lanka (Requires particular allow) Trinidad and Tobago Vanuatu Antarctica FYRO Macedonia Svalbard Montserrat

International locations that require visa-on-arrival for Indian passport holders

Bolivia Cambodia Cape Verde Comoros Djibouti Ethiopia Guinea-Bissau Guyana Indonesia Jordan Laos Madagascar Maldives Mauritania Palau Saint Lucia Somalia Tanzania Thailand Togo Timor-Leste Tuvalu Uganda Turks & Caicos Islands

International locations that require eVisa for Indian passport holders

Bahrain – eVisa Cote d’Ivoire – eVisa Gabon – eVisa Georgia – eVisa Kenya – eVisa Moldova Myanmar Rwanda São Tomé and Príncipe Zambia Zimbabwe

Apart from these international locations, Indian passport holders can get a free 15-day on-line visa to Malaysia and UAE is now providing 5-year vacationer visa for all nationalities underneath a brand new scheme.

Worldwide journey itinerary

Regardless of visa-free entry into varied international locations, Indian passport holders should guarantee their passport is legitimate for at the very least 6 months from the time of journey. In international locations the place visa-on-arrival is obligatory for Indians, they’d want to hold passport-sized images, printouts of confirmed tickets for return, carry cost charges for visa, which varies from nation to nation, and a visa utility kind.

[Representational image]Artistic Commons

In some instances, travellers is likely to be requested to supply journey medical health insurance, proof of lodging and proof of enough funds. Kindly examine for particular person nation’s visa necessities earlier than heading off.