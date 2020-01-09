News

List of 58 countries Indians can travel without visa or with visa-on-arrival in 2020

January 9, 2020
3 Min Read

World’s strongest passports in 2019







Your passports are the important thing to hassle-free worldwide travels. The extra highly effective your passport is, that many international locations grant visa-free entry. Japan holds the primary place for the world’s strongest passport, which supplies its holders visa-free entry to 191 international locations. Because the checklist follows, Singapore, Germany, South Korea and others get the utmost variety of visa-free entries into worldwide international locations.

However for Indian passport holders, there aren’t as many international locations as others above it in Henley Passport Index 2020 that supply visa-free entry. However that does not imply Indian passport holders have nowhere to go with out having to undergo stringent and tiring visa processes.

The Indian passport ranks 84 within the checklist of world’s strongest passports. The rating has dropped by two spots, sharing its place with Mauritania and Tajikistan. At this rating, the Indian passport holders can journey to 58 international locations with out worrying about visa formalities.

Indian passport

Indian passportReuters

Right here is the checklist of nations Indian passport holders can journey with no visa adopted by international locations which require visa-on-arrival or eVisa:

  1. Bhutan
  2. Dominica
  3. Ecuador
  4. El Salvador
  5. Fiji
  6. Grenada
  7. Haiti
  8. Jamaica
  9. Mauritius
  10. Micronesia
  11. Nepal
  12. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  13. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  14. Samoa (Requires allow on arrival)
  15. Senegal
  16. Seychelles
  17. Sri Lanka (Requires particular allow)
  18. Trinidad and Tobago
  19. Vanuatu
  20. Antarctica
  21. FYRO Macedonia
  22. Svalbard
  23. Montserrat

International locations that require visa-on-arrival for Indian passport holders

  1. Bolivia
  2. Cambodia
  3. Cape Verde
  4. Comoros
  5. Djibouti
  6. Ethiopia
  7. Guinea-Bissau
  8. Guyana
  9. Indonesia
  10. Jordan
  11. Laos
  12. Madagascar
  13. Maldives
  14. Mauritania
  15. Palau
  16. Saint Lucia
  17. Somalia
  18. Tanzania
  19. Thailand
  20. Togo
  21. Timor-Leste
  22. Tuvalu
  23. Uganda
  24. Turks & Caicos Islands

International locations that require eVisa for Indian passport holders

  1. Bahrain – eVisa
  2. Cote d’Ivoire – eVisa
  3. Gabon – eVisa
  4. Georgia – eVisa
  5. Kenya – eVisa
  6. Moldova
  7. Myanmar
  8. Rwanda
  9. São Tomé and Príncipe
  10. Zambia
  11. Zimbabwe

Apart from these international locations, Indian passport holders can get a free 15-day on-line visa to Malaysia and UAE is now providing 5-year vacationer visa for all nationalities underneath a brand new scheme.

Worldwide journey itinerary

Regardless of visa-free entry into varied international locations, Indian passport holders should guarantee their passport is legitimate for at the very least 6 months from the time of journey. In international locations the place visa-on-arrival is obligatory for Indians, they’d want to hold passport-sized images, printouts of confirmed tickets for return, carry cost charges for visa, which varies from nation to nation, and a visa utility kind.

Passport

[Representational image]Artistic Commons

In some instances, travellers is likely to be requested to supply journey medical health insurance, proof of lodging and proof of enough funds. Kindly examine for particular person nation’s visa necessities earlier than heading off.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment