List of 58 countries Indians can travel without visa or with visa-on-arrival in 2020

Your passports are the important thing to hassle-free worldwide travels. The extra highly effective your passport is, that many international locations grant visa-free entry. Japan holds the primary place for the world’s strongest passport, which supplies its holders visa-free entry to 191 international locations. Because the checklist follows, Singapore, Germany, South Korea and others get the utmost variety of visa-free entries into worldwide international locations.
However for Indian passport holders, there aren’t as many international locations as others above it in Henley Passport Index 2020 that supply visa-free entry. However that does not imply Indian passport holders have nowhere to go with out having to undergo stringent and tiring visa processes.
The Indian passport ranks 84 within the checklist of world’s strongest passports. The rating has dropped by two spots, sharing its place with Mauritania and Tajikistan. At this rating, the Indian passport holders can journey to 58 international locations with out worrying about visa formalities.
Right here is the checklist of nations Indian passport holders can journey with no visa adopted by international locations which require visa-on-arrival or eVisa:
- Bhutan
- Dominica
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- Fiji
- Grenada
- Haiti
- Jamaica
- Mauritius
- Micronesia
- Nepal
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Samoa (Requires allow on arrival)
- Senegal
- Seychelles
- Sri Lanka (Requires particular allow)
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Vanuatu
- Antarctica
- FYRO Macedonia
- Svalbard
- Montserrat
International locations that require visa-on-arrival for Indian passport holders
- Bolivia
- Cambodia
- Cape Verde
- Comoros
- Djibouti
- Ethiopia
- Guinea-Bissau
- Guyana
- Indonesia
- Jordan
- Laos
- Madagascar
- Maldives
- Mauritania
- Palau
- Saint Lucia
- Somalia
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Togo
- Timor-Leste
- Tuvalu
- Uganda
- Turks & Caicos Islands
International locations that require eVisa for Indian passport holders
- Bahrain – eVisa
- Cote d’Ivoire – eVisa
- Gabon – eVisa
- Georgia – eVisa
- Kenya – eVisa
- Moldova
- Myanmar
- Rwanda
- São Tomé and Príncipe
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
Apart from these international locations, Indian passport holders can get a free 15-day on-line visa to Malaysia and UAE is now providing 5-year vacationer visa for all nationalities underneath a brand new scheme.
Worldwide journey itinerary
Regardless of visa-free entry into varied international locations, Indian passport holders should guarantee their passport is legitimate for at the very least 6 months from the time of journey. In international locations the place visa-on-arrival is obligatory for Indians, they’d want to hold passport-sized images, printouts of confirmed tickets for return, carry cost charges for visa, which varies from nation to nation, and a visa utility kind.
In some instances, travellers is likely to be requested to supply journey medical health insurance, proof of lodging and proof of enough funds. Kindly examine for particular person nation’s visa necessities earlier than heading off.
