List Of Countries With Confirmed Cases Of China Virus

Scientists have claimed that over 1,300 folks might need been contaminated with the China virus in Hong Kong

Paris:

A SARS-like virus has claimed 17 lives since rising on December 31 in a market within the Chinese language metropolis of Wuhan.

Here’s a record of nations which have thus far confirmed circumstances of the so-called coronavirus.

“China”

As of Thursday, greater than 570 folks have been contaminated throughout China, most of them in Wuhan.

Hong Kong and British scientists have estimated that between 1,300 and 1,700 folks within the metropolis might have been contaminated.

The town of Macau, a playing hub massively fashionable with mainland vacationers, has confirmed two circumstances. The primary was a 52-year-old businesswoman from Wuhan who arrived in Macau by high-speed rail on Sunday, through the neighbouring metropolis of Zhuhai.

“Hong Kong”

As of Thursday, two folks have examined constructive in Hong Kong. Each had visited Wuhan in current days and are being handled on isolation wards in hospital.

“Japan”

On January 16, Japan’s well being ministry confirmed its first case- a person who had visited Wuhan and was hospitalised on January 10, 4 days after his return to Japan.

“Singapore”

Singapore on Thursday confirmed its first case- a 66-year-old man from Wuhan who arrived in Singapore together with his household on Monday.

“South Korea”

South Korea reported its first case on January 20- a 35-year-old lady who flew in from Wuhan.

“Taiwan”

On January 22, the self-ruled island of Taiwan, authorities confirmed a primary case- a Taiwanese lady in her fifties, residing in Wuhan, who returned to the island on Monday with signs together with fever, coughing and a sore throat.

“Thailand”

Thailand has detected two cases- a 74-year-old Chinese language lady, who’s being handled at hospital after presenting with signs at Thailand’s greatest airport Suvarnabhumi on January 13.

On January eight, a Chinese language traveller was identified with gentle pneumonia that was later confirmed to have been brought on by the coronavirus.

“United States”

On January 21, the US introduced its first case- a person in his 30s residing close to Seattle. Officers say he’s in a superb situation and approached authorities himself after studying concerning the virus in information studies.

“Vietnam”

Two circumstances have been confirmed thus far in Vietnam- a Chinese language man residing in Ho Chi Minh Metropolis, who was contaminated by his father who travelled to Vietnam on January 13 from the Chinese language metropolis of Wuhan.

