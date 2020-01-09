Listen to Black Lips’ catchy new single ‘Rumbler’ ahead of release of their new album

Atlanta storage rock band Black Lips have launched the subsequent single to be taken from their upcoming new album, ‘Sing In A World That’s Falling Aside’ – watch the video under.

The band introduced particulars of their new album final yr, in addition to sharing ‘Gentleman’, the primary observe to reach from the report. The follow-up to 2017’s ‘Satan’s Graffiti or God’s Artwork?’ is because of arrive on January 24.

Forward of the album’s launch, Black Lips have shared one other new tune from it, the extremely catchy ‘Rumbler’.

Bassist Jared Swilley mentioned of the tune: “This is a song I wrote about a G.I. Joe doll, code-named Rumbler, that I am almost certain is based on my great uncle and war hero Bobby Earl Swilley. The cadence of the song is kind of based on a bear hunting poem that my granddaddy, Bobby Earl’s brother, used to recite to me. This is an ode to my elders.”

Watch the video for ‘Rumbler’ under:

‘Sing In A World That’s Falling Aside’ observe checklist:

1. ‘Hooker Jon’



2. ‘Chainsaw’



three. ‘Rumbler’



four. ‘Holding Me Holding You’



5. ‘Gentleman’



6. ‘Get It On Time’



7. ‘Angola Rodeo’



eight. ‘Georgia’



9. ‘Odelia’



10. ‘Dishonest Man’



11. ‘Locust’



12. ‘Live Fast Die Slow’