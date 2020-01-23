Listen to Four Tet’s bubbling Ellie Goulding collab ‘Baby’

4 Tet has shared his first launch of 2020, a collaboration with Ellie Goulding referred to as ‘Baby’.

The observe follows the producer – whose actual identify is Kieran Hebden – confirming that his new album ‘Sixteen Oceans’ will arrive in March.

‘Baby’ appeared on the tracklist Hebden posted on Instagram earlier this week (January 21). Over a frivolously effervescent beat, Goulding’s vocals get chopped and screwed earlier than the piece drops right into a serene lull crammed with chicken sounds. Hearken to it under now.

It’s not the primary observe to be launched from ‘Sixteen Oceans’ although. ‘Teenage Birdsong’ arrived final yr, with an accompanying music video filmed at 4 Tet’s enormous Present at London’s Alexandra Palace in Might 2019.

The tracklist for ‘Sixteen Oceans’ is as follows:

‘School’



‘Baby’



‘Harpsichord’



‘Teenage Birdsong’



‘Romantics’



‘Love Salad’



‘Insect Near Piha Beach’



‘Hi Hello’



‘ISTM’



‘Something In The Sadness’



‘1993 Band Practice’



‘Green’



‘Bubbles At Overlook 25th March 2019’



‘4T Recordings’



‘This Is For You’



‘Mama Teaches Sanskrit’

Final month, Hebden launched a brand new “post-election” combine with audio from 100 folks’s feedback and opinions after the UK common election.

The combination included instantaneous response from UK celebrities together with comic Tez Ilyas and TV personalities equivalent to Divina de Campo and Crystal from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, alongside members of the general public aged 18-25.