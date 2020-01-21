Listen to Inhaler’s new single ‘We Have To Move On’

Inhaler, the Dublin-based band of Bono‘s son Elijah Hewson, have shared their new single ‘We Have To Move On’.

The band just lately featured on this yr’s NME 100 and had been described as going “straight for the throat (and the arenas)”.

Learn extra: The NME 100: Important new artists for 2020

Writing concerning the observe, which you’ll take heed to under, on their Instagram web page they mentioned: “We’ve been playing this one live for a while and can’t wait for you guys to finally be able to make out the words! Hope you like it, play it loud in your car, play it to your mammy, blare it out your window and play it to your neighbours.”

Final summer season, the band teamed up with Noel Gallagher‘s daughter Anaïs who helped shoot the video for their single ‘My Honest Face’.

The band additionally supported Gallagher throughout his big Heaton Park present in Manchester final yr.

“We’ve done our fair share of small pubs and clubs, which was great but it’s also good to have those big shows where you’re given 30 minutes to do what you like,” bassist Rob Keating instructed NME on the time. “There was no pressure on us and to have that platform was great. To see what it’s like to perform on those stages, because obviously that’s our end goal.”

Frontman Eli Hewson additionally mentioned he was beneath no illusions about how his connections would possibly give the band a bonus within the music business.

“For me and for us as a band, we’ve known that there’s going to be doors open,” he mentioned.

“There’s no doubt about it, but those doors will shut just as fast as they open if we’re not good. It’s the pressure to step up our game and not be shite.”