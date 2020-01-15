Listen to Poliça’s reflective new ballad ‘Steady’

Poliça have shared one other single from their upcoming new album ‘When We Stay Alive’ – hearken to ‘Steady’ beneath.

The Minneapolis synth-pop outfit introduced the follow-up to 2016’s ‘United Crushers’ again in October, with the report because of arrive later this month (January 24).

Learn extra: Poliça – ‘United Crushers’ evaluate

Followers have already been provided a style of the LP with its lead single ‘Driving‘ and ‘Overlook Me Now‘, the latter of which dropped final month.

Now Poliça have launched the fragile digital ballad ‘Steady’, through which lead singer Channy Leaneagh displays on the challenges she faces as a mom.

“It’s about looking around and realising you and your kiddos are all alone and feeling terrified about taking care of it all and raising good humans to boot,” she explains of the observe.

“I see my own weaknesses looking back at me every day as a parent and I’ve also found my strengths. Building our own family and foundation.”

“Again within the day Momma held me regular / I don’t really feel that regular / Again within the day momma held me regular / It’s exhausting to see how dwelling might be straightforward,” sings Leaneagh.

Subsequent month, Poliça will head out on the street throughout Europe and North America in assist of ‘When We Stay Alive’. Exhibits for his or her UK leg will happen in Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow, London and Brighton.

You possibly can see their upcoming UK dates beneath.

February



7 – Thekla, Bristol



eight – Gorilla, Manchester



10 – Saint Luke’s & The Winged Ox, Glasgow



11 – Village Underground, London



12 – Concorde 2, Brighton

‘When We Stay Alive’ was written and recorded after Leaneagh unintentionally fell from a roof in 2018, leaving her motionless for a variety of months.