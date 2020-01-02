Listen to RadioTimes.com’s Doctor Who podcast: Spyfall – Episode One review

Physician Who’s again – and with it comes the primary in a brand new collection of weekly overview podcasts from HEARALPUBLICIST!

Huw Fullerton (Sci-Fi and Fantasy Editor) and Morgan Jeffery (Affiliate Editor) dissect collection 12 opener Spyfall – Half One in our debut episode.

Click on above for perception and evaluation on the return of the Grasp (Sacha Dhawan) and his Tissue Compression Eliminator, the new-found ‘confidence’ of the Chris Chibnall period and the questions posed by the collection opener – are we in regards to the be taught the true identification of the Timeless Little one?

For extra on Spyfall – Half One, be sure you learn the 9 burning questions we had after watching the episode. For those who want a recap on the Grasp, you’ll be able to learn an abridged historical past of the villain right here, and swot up on Sacha Dhawan – the most recent actor to tackle the half – with our profile right here.

Physician Who continues on BBC One on Sunday, with star Jodie Whittaker promising that “the questions will keep coming” as collection 12 continues.

Physician Who hints at massive new thriller – what’s the Physician’s lie?

After Spyfall – Half Two, the collection continues with Orphan 55 by author Ed Hime, who scripted 2018’s It Takes You Away – and in accordance with the solid and showrunner Chris Chibnall, it contains a monster that ranks among the many present’s most horrifying.

“Ed Hime has written episode three, which is called ‘Orphan 55’ and there are some monsters in that that are terrifying!” Chiball revealed. “They were there on-set, they’re practical monsters.”

“I was actually really scared when I saw one of them – I bricked it, I proper bricked it!” admitted Whittaker. :In rehearsal, he’s like six foot seven, in a swimsuit and he’s working at you down a hall and I used to be screaming.”