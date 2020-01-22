Listen to ‘Simmer’, the first solo song from Paramore’s Hayley Williams aka Petals For Armor

Paramore’s Hayley Williams has shared her first solo single beneath the moniker Petals For Armor, titled ‘Simmer’.

The musician had been teasing the discharge in a sequence of social media posts, which featured a sequence of black packing containers with no caption. A latest submit on the official Petals For Armor Instagram account added the road: “How to draw the line between wrath and mercy”.

‘Simmer’ was launched earlier at this time (January 22) with a music video directed by Warren Fu (The Strokes, Haim). In it, Williams is seen working by a forest bathed in orange gentle and right into a darkish empty home the place she smears herself in a brown paste.

When a determine in a black hooded cape seems, she knocks them out solely to be confronted with a giant shock. Watch the video beneath now.

Credit on the video reveal the monitor was co-written by Williams, Paramore guitarist Taylor York, and the band’s touring bassist Joey Howard. York additionally produced the tune.

In December Williams introduced that she was set to launch new music in 2020, saying: “With the assistance of a few of my closest buddies, I made one thing I’m going to name my very own.

“It’s a really special project and you’ll get a taste of it in January,” she added.

Over latest weeks, posters for Petals For Armor have been noticed in numerous US cities, together with New York.

Paramore’s newest album ‘After Laughter’ was launched in 2017 and noticed the return of unique member Zac Farro on drums. Bassist Jeremy Davis didn’t function on the report after leaving the band in 2015.

In a four-star overview of the album, NME mentioned: “Hayley Williams might have heavily hinted at the band’s new direction on 2013’s power-pop leaning ‘Paramore’ album, but ‘After Laughter’ comes over like the earnest, fist-pumping soundtrack to a long-lost John Hughes coming-of-age film.”