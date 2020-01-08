Listen to Tame Impala’s new song ‘Lost In Yesterday’

After teasing their new music on Instagram final week, Tame Impala have now shared the contemporary observe titled ‘Lost In Yesterday’. Take heed to it beneath.

‘Lost In Yesterday’ is one other style from their upcoming fourth album, ‘The Slow Rush’, which is due out on Valentine’s Day. The music is a follow-up to beforehand launched singles ‘It May Be Time‘, ‘Borderline‘ and ‘Posthumous Forgiveness‘.

Take a look at their new music right here:

Tame Impala at Glastonbury 2019 (Pic: NME/Carolina Faruolo)

Yesterday, it was introduced that Tame Impala will headline Bonnaroo Pageant 2020, alongside Instrument and Lizzo. The Manchester, Tennessee competition will happen in June. However earlier than that, the Aussie psych-rockers will make their return to London in Could to headline All Factors East competition 2020, topping a lineup that features the likes of Glass Animals, Caribou and Whitney.

Tame Impala additionally continued to tour all through 2019 – together with a triumphant headline set on Glastonbury’s Different Stage in June.

NME’s five-star verdict acknowledged: “A worthy spectacle on the Other Stage then, and, should their new album hit just as hard as previous releases, it’s hard not to imagine them headlining the whole damn thing in the near future.”

Saying their newest report final 12 months following quite a few delays, Kevin Parker mentioned: “There are all types of excuses I may serve you nevertheless it mainly all comes all the way down to me hating the concept of providing you with something that isn’t the very best my whole coronary heart and soul and mind may give.

“But I’m so fucking relieved the day has finally come that I can give you a date, I guess you are too…”