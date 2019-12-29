We love GRLwood a lot!
That is lo fi rock GREATNESS!!!!!!
And it is a new bisexual anthem!
GRLwood‘s Bisexual reminds us of certainly one of our all-time faves, Beth Ditto. And the riot grrrls that preceeded her!
Actual devices. Actual badassery.
And the music clocks in at a imply 2:00!
Test it out above!
Then CLICK HERE to take heed to extra music from GRLwood!
