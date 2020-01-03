Hopefully DaniLeigh can have a Lizzo second in 2020! Lots can change in twelve months!

Her tune, Lil Bebe, deserves to catch new life this yr and be successful!

We love the tune and we love HER!

She’s a former dancer and Miami-Dominican lady with a lot of expertise!

Take a look at this bop above!

