We want nation radio cherished the ladies of nation music as a lot as we do! In the event that they did, Emily Hackett could be getting much more airplay!

Good Intentions is such a well-crafted tune from Nashville. And it’s crammed with SASS!!!

Should you like Carrie Underwood, you’ll completely dig this!

Test it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to take heed to extra music from Emily Hackett!