This tune got here out a while in the past, however we’ve by no means shared and it’s too obtained to not unfold the lover – even when tardy!

Longtime Perezcious fave Nicole Atkins channels her internal Patsy Cline and Roy Orbison A Little Loopy.

That is basic!

And she or he offers among the finest vocal performances of the previous decade!!!

You MUST LISTEN above!

Then CLICK HERE to take heed to extra music from Nicole Atkins!