OBSESSED with this new Diplo tune!

It’s not for radio. However it’s for the disco! The membership! The reality tea dance! The after-hours! The pool celebration! Your TikTok movies!

That is peak home music!

1997 excellence!!!!!!

Diplo continues to be one of the crucial thrilling forces in music!

Try On My Thoughts – his collaboration with Sidepiece – above!

