We like it when our faves collab!

And it makes us so glad prime see that MAX has been featured on so many songs recently! He’s the go-to of so many greats!

Galantis have enlisted him on the very satisfying Happy.

Soulful dance music performed so properly! And with actual devices! That bass goes BOOM!

Hearken to it above!

