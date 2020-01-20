Listen to Tom Grennan’s epic comeback single ‘This Is The Place’

Tom Grennan has shared his comeback single ‘This Is The Place’.

The observe, which you’ll take heed to beneath, is his first from the observe as much as his 2018 debut ‘Lighting Matches’.

Talking concerning the love music, Grennan stated: “This song is about finding a place of complete calm and escaping utter chaos and carnage. My happy place, my go to place! Whether it’s on my own or with the person I love. The song documents the kind of journey I go on to get there, and one that I would make any time of the day to reach a serene and cleansing state of mind.”

The singer can be resulting from drop the video for the observe, which has been shot in South Africa, on February 24.

Grennan not too long ago hinted that new music was coming, promising that “something special” was on the best way for followers.

He advised NME final 12 months that he was engaged on an “epic” second album, following his 2018 debut, which was the eighth-best-selling debut of final 12 months.

Grennan added: “Album two is coming along nicely. When I get back from LA, I’m going to start recording. I want bigger and better songs, bigger production. This time round, I want to go epic.”

The singer-songwriter is ready to play a present on the BRITs Week with Battle Youngster sequence on February 19.

Yungblud, Bastille and Bombay Bicycle Membership had been additionally not too long ago confirmed on the line-up which runs from February Eight-22.

The record of reveals is beneath.

BRITS WEEK SHOWS

FEBRUARY 2020



Eight – Catfish and The Bottlemen, Exhibition London



10 – Yungblud, Camden Meeting



11 – Jack Savoretti, Omeara



12 – Declan McKenna, Islington Meeting Corridor



13 – Louis Tomlinson, Scala



14 – Tom Walker, Omeara



16 – Sigrid, Omeara



16 – Bombay Bicycle Membership, Bush Corridor



17 – Gang of Youths, Omeara



19 – Tom Grennan, Bush Corridor



21 – Nothing However Thieves, The Dome



22 – Bastille Reorchestrated, London Palladium

Tickets are on sale by way of a raffle on the BRITS Week Battle Youngster web site with entry costing £5. Followers can enter to purchase for as many gigs as many instances as they like.

The cut-off date is 11.59pm on February three. A restricted variety of tickets additionally go on sale on Friday (January 17) from the positioning at 9am.