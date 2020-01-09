Literary Icons Will Come to Life in the Metroidvania Bookbound Brigade on January 30th

Bookbound Brigade, a 2D sidescrolling Metroidvania, is lastly set to launch on consoles and PC within the coming weeks. Gamers on the HEARALPUBLICIST four, Nintendo Change, and PC by way of Steam can dive into the literary-centric journey on January 30th for the worth of $19.99.

The sport stars a number of literary and historic figures. In asserting the title’s launch date, writer Intragames additionally shared a brand-new story trailer: Test it out within the video beneath:

Revealed by Intragames and developed by Digital Tales, Bookbound Brigade options the likes of King Arthur, Dracula, Queen Victoria, Dorothy Gale from The Wizard of Oz, and different iconic figures from historical past and fiction. Within the recreation, gamers should assemble a workforce of characters, utilizing every of their particular abilities to navigate the world, remedy puzzles, and fight formidable foes.

The narrative facilities on the mysterious disappearance of the Ebook of Books, a “mystical tome” crammed with each phrase that’s ever been written. This blow to the Literary World requires rapid consideration because it might spell doom for historical past’s best heroes and essentially the most celebrated fictional icons. To make sure such calamity by no means involves cross, a workforce of eight heroes referred to as the Bookbound Brigade assembles.

All through Bookbound Brigade, gamers will discover 5 hand-drawn worlds, every impressed by settings from well-known fictional tales. 50 NPCs from historical past and literature can even partake within the journey to varied levels, aiding in their very own method by sidequests. Can the paranormal opus be saved? Discover out by this month’s finish.

[Source: Intragames]