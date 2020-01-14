“Literate Need To Be Educated”: BJP Leader On Satya Nadella

Meenakshi Lekhi was responding to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s assertion on the citizenship regulation.

New Delhi:

A day after Microsoft Chief Government Officer Satya Nadella voiced his opposition to the controversial Citizenship Modification Act, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi immediately termed his assertion because the “perfect example” of how even the literate have to be educated on the central authorities’s initiatives.

“How (the) literate need to be educated! Perfect example. Precise reason for CAA is to grant opportunities to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan,” she tweeted, citing an oft-repeated clarification offered by the central authorities on the necessity for such a regulation.

In the identical tweet, Ms Lekhi additionally puzzled why america — the place Microsoft relies — can not grant related alternatives to “Syrian Muslims instead of Yezidis”.

The Yezidis, a monotheistic inhabitants with their roots in Iraq, Syria and Turkey, had been actively focused by ISIS earlier within the decade. Hundreds from the group fell sufferer to a genocide orchestrated by the fear group, forcing about 15% of its inhabitants to flee to different nations.

Satya Nadella had expressed his reservations over the Citizenship Modification Act in an interplay with BuzzFeed editor-in-chief Ben Smith at a Microsoft occasion on Monday. “I think it’s just bad. If anything, I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the CEO of Infosys, that should be the aspiration. If I had to sort of mirror what happened to me in the US, I hope that’s what happens in India,” he stated.

A separate assertion launched by Microsoft India quoted the CEO of the tech big as saying that he was formed by a mixture of his Indian heritage, the time spent rising up in a multicultural India and later by his “immigrant experience” in america. “My hope is for an India where an immigrant can aspire to found a prosperous start-up or lead a multinational corporation benefitting Indian society and the economy at large,” he stated, however added that there was some excellent news to be drawn from the truth that individuals had been no less than debating the regulation in what was a “messy democracy”.

The assertion was applauded by many on social media, together with historian Ramachandra Guha.

I’m glad Satya Nadella has stated what he has. I want that one in all our personal IT czars had the braveness and knowledge to say this primary. Or to say it even now. https://t.co/KsKbDUtMQk — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) January 13, 2020

Satya Nadella’s remark comes amid ongoing protests towards the Citizenship Modification Act, which goals to expedite citizenship for non-Muslim migrants from three neighbouring nations. Whereas critics declare that the regulation discriminates on the premise of faith, these linked to the ruling BJP preserve that these protesting it are being misled by Left events and the Congress.

Final month, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had sparked an issue by claiming that solely “illiterates and puncture-wallahs” had been against the Citizenship Modification Act.