Little boy gets the fright of his life when a tiger pounces at him in the zoo

By Sophie Tanno For Mailonline

Revealed: 09:59 EST, 23 December 2019 | Up to date: 10:09 EST, 23 December 2019

Somewhat boy was given the shock of his life throughout a visit to the zoo together with his father.

The younger lad, Sean, was posing for a photograph exterior a tiger’s enclosure at Dublin Zoo and had his again to the tiger, who had begun stalking him.

Within the nail biting incident which was caught on video, the tiger slowly approaches the boy from a distance as if searching prey.

The younger lad, Sean, was posing for a photograph exterior a tiger’s enclosure at Dublin Zoo and had his again to the tiger, who had begun stalking him (pictured)

Sean turns again round to pose for the digicam and that is when the tiger abruptly runs as much as the boy and makes an attempt to pounce on him

The boy turns round to look and the tiger freezes.

Sean turns again round to pose for the digicam and that is when the tiger abruptly runs as much as the boy and makes an attempt to pounce on him, slamming into the protecting glass barrier.

The boy turns round in shock earlier than ducking out of sight as eye witnesses scream and giggle round him.

The tiger slams into the protecting glass barrier as they boy turns round earlier than ducking out of sight

Eye witnesses scream and giggle round him because the tiger bangs on the glass barrier of its enclosure

The hanging second was posted on Twitter on Sunday by the boy’s father, who wrote: ‘My son was on the menu in Dublin Zoo immediately #raar’

The hanging second was posted on Twitter on Sunday by the boy’s father, who wrote: ‘My son was on the menu in Dublin Zoo immediately #raar’.

The submit has since gone viral on the platform, accruing over 28,000 retweets and virtually 6,000 likes.

‘#Terrifying and wonderful multi function!’ one particular person commented.

‘Tiger’s head is gonna harm tomorrow, strong headbutt to the glass,’ mentioned one other.

One particular person expressed sympathy for the lion, saying: ‘Class reminiscence for him; however I can not assist really feel sorry for the tiger, the urge to simply do what nature supposed and he would not get the prospect…… ‘