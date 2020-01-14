News

Little girl swigs ‘delicious’ LEMON JUICE – but turns air blue once she realizes her mistake

January 14, 2020
  • A woman from Palmer, Alaska, took 4 sips of lemon juice, saying it was ‘scrumptious’
  • Lovely footage reveals the woman being hit by the bitter style simply moments later  
  • In shock after realizing her mistake, she ‘provides one other phrase to the naughty record’

By Katie Weston For Mailonline

That is the hilarious second a lady took 4 sips of lemon juice earlier than ‘including one other phrase to the naughty record’.

The woman from Palmer, a metropolis in Alaska, US, swigged the drink and described it as ‘scrumptious’ earlier than being hit by the bitter style simply moments later.

Lovely footage reveals the woman holding up a bottle of Italian lemon juice with a person within the background heard saying: ‘You actually need to drink this?’ 

The woman (pictured) from Palmer, Alaska, took 4 swigs of the Italian lemon juice. The person filming the footage may be heard asking: ‘You actually need to drink this?’

Reacting to the style of the extremely bitter drink, the woman offers a thumbs-up and describes it as ‘scrumptious’ earlier than ‘going again for extra’ 

She takes a swig from the bottle, smiling and saying: ‘Mmmm, scrumptious’.

The person laughs in disbelief, asking: ‘Are you human?’

She says ‘yeah’, earlier than taking one other sip of the ‘scrumptious’ drink.

Later within the video the person questions: ‘You are going again for extra?’, with the woman taking a 3rd sip and chuckling in response. 

She then takes a fourth swig as he continues: ‘Is it that good? Actually? You are lovely.’

The woman then faces away and turns again in direction of the individual filming the footage with a extra fearful expression.

The woman laughs and takes one other swig of the lemon juice (left). Upon realizing her mistake, she faces away earlier than turning round with a extra fearful expression (proper) 

Whereas laughing, the person asks: ‘Are you okay?’

In a second of realization, the woman cheekily exclaims: ‘Oh s***!’  

The little woman picked up the bitter-tasting drink as she was thirsty and went to the fridge, in line with Rumble.

The one that filmed the footage reportedly stated: ‘Children say the darndest issues. 

‘She was thirsty and went to the fridge to get one thing to drink and she or he got here again ingesting this. 

‘After a few apparently scrumptious sips, she realized her mistake and we added one other phrase to the naughty record.’ 

