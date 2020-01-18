Little Town Hero getting a physical release for Nintendo Switch





Sport Freak’s combined Little City Hero for the Nintendo Change shall be receiving a fairly good bodily launch, which comes with goodies. The Little City Hero: Huge Concept Version will come through NiS America and consists of the sport, an artwork e book, poster, pin set, official soundtrack, and a collector’s field. What extra may you ask for? It will likely be launched a while this spring and might be preordered on the NiS retailer for $49.99.

Suppose massive and save the day! Little City Hero Huge Concept Version is coming to Nintendo Change in Spring 2020 as a bodily launch! #LittleTownHero pic.twitter.com/Nc6zYqIOlN — NIS America, Inc. (@NISAmerica) January 17, 2020

