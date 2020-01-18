Little Town Hero getting a physical release for Nintendo Switch





Recreation Freak’s combined Little City Hero for the Nintendo Change shall be receiving a slightly good bodily launch, which comes with goodies. The Little City Hero: Massive Thought Version will come through NiS America and contains the sport, an artwork e-book, poster, pin set, official soundtrack, and a collector’s field. What extra might you ask for? It is going to be launched a while this spring and will be preordered on the NiS retailer for $49.99.

Assume large and save the day! Little City Hero Massive Thought Version is coming to Nintendo Change in Spring 2020 as a bodily launch! #LittleTownHero pic.twitter.com/Nc6zYqIOlN — NIS America, Inc. (@NISAmerica) January 17, 2020

