Little Women shot that looks ‘uncannily’ like a scene from Sex and the City

Cynthia Nixon despatched followers wild when she identified a Little Ladies scene that appears ‘uncannily’ like one from Intercourse And The Metropolis.

The American actress-turned-politician, 53, shared a screenshot of actresses Eliza Scanlen, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Florence Pugh linking arms as they stride by means of the snow in a scene from the brand new Little Ladies movie.

It was posted above a strikingly related shot from Intercourse And The Metropolis exhibiting Nixon linking arms with co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall.

The similarities between the ladies’s costume, hair and physique language delighted followers.

Lookalikes! Cynthia Nixon despatched followers wild with this side-by-side comparability. Pictured high (left-right): Eliza Scanlen, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Florence Pugh as Beth, Jo, Meg and Amy in Little Ladies. Pictured backside (left-right): Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall as Miranda, Carrie, Charlotte and Samantha in a scene from Intercourse And The Metropolis

Have I seen you someplace? Actress-turned-politician Nixon, 53, joked within the caption that the movie had ‘appeared acquainted’. The publish, pictured, despatched her 704,000 Instagram right into a frenzy

In every picture, the actresses are lined up in an order that corresponds to the celebs within the different.

Purple heads Scanlen and Nixon, for instance, each fall on the far left of the line-up, whereas curly-haired main girls Ronan and Parker are subsequent in line.

Each Davis’ character Charlotte and Watson’s character Beth are wearing related patterns and Cattrall and Pugh each sport blonde hairstyles with loads of perspective on the far-right of every body.

‘Uncanny’: The similarities between the ladies’s costume, hair and physique language weren’t misplaced on Nixon’s followers, who flooded the feedback sections (pictured)

Sharing the side-by-side images, Nixon wrote: ‘Noticed #Little Ladies this weekend. Cherished it. Appeared acquainted in some way…[email protected] @iamkristindavis @kimcattrall @minordetailsNYC.’

The comparability despatched her 704,000 Instagram followers right into a frenzy.

Taking to the feedback part, one posted: ‘Into this comparability trigger it’s correct!’ One other wrote: ‘That is superb.’

Social media star: The Instagram shot was shared by Nixon, pictured with spouse Christine

Little Ladies was in the present day recognised with 5 BAFTA nominations, together with performing nods for Ronan in lead actress and Pugh in supporting.

Nevertheless followers had been left livid that director Greta Gerwig was ignored and that the movie itself wasn’t nominated.

Joker is that this 12 months’s frontrunner with a whopping 11 nominations, whereas The Irishman and As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood comply with on behind with a decent 10 nods every.