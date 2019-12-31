Littleton apartment fire suspect charged with attempted murder, arson

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Workplace Alex Duran

A 29-year-old man was formally charged with a number of counts of tried homicide, arson and assault in reference to a fireplace that destroyed a Littleton condo constructing.

Jefferson County District Legal professional Pete Weir introduced the costs Tuesday towards Alex James Duran, who was arrested after the Dec. 21 hearth.

Duran was suggested of the costs in court docket Tuesday and was being held on a $1 million money bond. A preliminary listening to was set for Jan. 23.

Duran was represented by a public defender; public defenders, by coverage, don’t touch upon pending circumstances.

The Denver Submit, citing an arrest warrant affidavit, reported beforehand that Duran set hearth to articles inside his condo within the constructing.

He advised investigators he was “cleaning” and making a “ball of fire.”

Three individuals have been injured leaping from the constructing’s second story, Weir mentioned.