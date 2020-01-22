Liv Morgan Claims This Is Just The Beginning

Regardless of her loss on Monday Night time RAW with Rusev towards Lana and Bobby Lashley, in addition to the fan criticism of how WWE has handled her, Liv Morgan appears to be trying on the brilliant facet of issues.

On the age of simply 25 she nonetheless has an extended tenure left on this enterprise if she so wishes, and with that in thoughts, this storyline could possibly be nothing greater than a bump within the street for a celebrity who has proven unbelievable development throughout the previous couple of years.

Plus, some followers have really actually loved seeing this new facet of her – though it got here out of nowhere.

Whereas it wouldn’t make an excessive amount of sense for them to hold this on a lot additional, we predict the fitting option to go could be for Liv to remove Lana within the Royal Rumble match this Sunday earlier than happening to have a very robust displaying – doubtlessly even lasting during to the ultimate 4.

She shouldn’t be instantly inserted into any kind of title match, however they positively want to present her character a brand new edge that’s going to make her a official risk to the celebs on the high of the division.

Alongside the love for Morgan there are additionally loads of followers who need to see ‘justice’ for Rusev who, in his personal proper, hasn’t actually been given the chance to shine on this storyline other than just a few moments of retribution that had been shortly forgotten about.