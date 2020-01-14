Liv Morgan Comments On Lana Showering Her With Soda On WWE RAW

Liv Morgan didn’t lead Rusev to the ring this week earlier than his match in opposition to Bobby Lashley. She did make an look.

Morgan stomped right down to ringside in the course of the match and confronted Lana. Then the Ravishing Russian tossed a cup of soda on her alleged lesbian lover. After taking a shower in carbonated beverage Liv Morgan commented on the state of affairs because it left an enduring impression on her.

On a aspect notice, Lana completely ruined soda for me.

Now Liv Morgan should select a distinct drink aside from soda. It’s a very good factor that WWE shares catering with a big selection of beverage choices. As Morgan’s angle carries on throughout Uncooked she ideally gained’t be spending as a lot time in catering anyway.