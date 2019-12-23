Liv Morgan Continues To Tease WWE Debut

WWE is airing a pre-taped episode of RAW this week. The attention-grabbing half is that followers nonetheless don’t know precisely what they’ll see.

The corporate has pulled one over on followers up to now by sneaking in a shocking pretaped phase that followers didn’t see coming. In order for you the spoilers for tonight’s RAW you possibly can click on right here, however Liv Morgan appears to be teasing extra.

For the previous couple of weeks Liv Morgan has been teasing one thing attention-grabbing. She took a shower in a promo and implied that she’s about to turn out to be a model new model of herself.

The previous Riott Squad member tweeted out two easy phrases, however she may very well be saying an entire lot extra. “Watch me” appears to indicate that there may very well be some thrilling issues coming her means.

We’ll be watching RAW tonight and can allow you to guys know if something Liv Morgan associated takes place on Christmas Eve Eve.