Liv Morgan Debuts New Ring Gear At WWE Live Event

Liv Morgan is again and she or he’s out to make Lana’s life depressing. Now she has some new ring gear to associate with it.

At WWE’s dwell occasion in Lafayette final night time Lana and Bobby Lashley took on Liv Morgan and Rusev. The babyface crew of Morgan and Rusev gained, however a whole lot of followers have been speaking about Morgan’s ring gear.

The previous Riott Squad member was sporting some up to date ring apparel final night time. It has a number of the identical checkerboard look that her earlier gear had, however with a brand new twist.

You may try some photos under of Liv Morgan’s new gear. We’ll need to see if she wears this or one thing totally different on RAW subsequent week as they put that combined tag match on USA Community.