Liv Morgan Is Very Interested In Rusev vs Bobby Lashley On WWE RAW

Liv Morgan shocked the WWE Universe when she confirmed as much as crash Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding ceremony. She is in love with Lana and couldn’t maintain in her emotions anymore.

Whereas on WWE The Bump, Liv Morgan was fascinated with figuring out extra about Rusev and Bobby Lashley’s match on Uncooked subsequent week. This undoubtedly piqued her curiosity.

“I wouldn’t miss that opportunity for the world,” Liv Morgan mentioned concerning Rusev vs Bobby Lashley on Uncooked subsequent week.

Once they requested her to elaborate on what she meant by that Liv Morgan mentioned she heard her doorbell ring. Then she disconnected their video name. No one heard the doorbell ring in any respect.

Morgan was not marketed to be part of subsequent week’s Rusev vs Bobby Lashley match. It seems like she’s nonetheless going to ensure to insert herself into the state of affairs.