Liv Morgan Reveals How Lana’s Wedding Cake Tasted

Liv Morgan was a really sudden marriage ceremony visitor on Lana and Bobby Lashley’s massive day. She proclaimed her love for Lana after which they’d a throw down. Marriage ceremony cake went all over the place.

One fan requested Morgan how Lana’s marriage ceremony cake tasted. The previous Riott Squad member had a really quick and attention-grabbing reply.

I’ve had higher

We’ll must see the place WWE is headed with Lana and Liv Morgan’s new storyline. Hopefully, they’ve a plan as a result of some folks weren’t glad about how the corporate used a gay storyline for shock worth.

