Liv Morgan Teases A Big Night On WWE RAW Next Monday

Whereas we could not have had an excessive amount of of a follow-up to Liv Morgan’s facet of the story concerning the Lana ordeal on WWE programming, we have now definitely had lots of followers ready to see what occurs subsequent.

Some folks assume this story goes to be nice for Morgan, whereas others firmly imagine that is going to mark the top of her potential as a most important occasion star. Both method, persons are fairly clearly invested in what’s going to occur subsequent.

In keeping with Liv herself, it will seem as if we’re going to be getting some solutions this coming Monday night time on RAW.

I heard Monday night time is gonna be very fascinating 🙃 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) January 9, 2020

Ever because the preliminary marriage ceremony aired, Morgan has been posting what she deems to be ‘evidence’ on social media of simply how shut she had gotten to Lana in the previous couple of years.

Now, it’s all about maintaining the momentum practice rolling on both facet, with Morgan having a big position to play in that.

Inserting her into this storyline versus something with ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt is definitely an fascinating selection, and it’s one which has raised lots of eyebrows inside the WWE Universe. Nonetheless, it’s a featured spot, and also you simply know she’s going to profit from it.

Whereas no one desires to see it drag on for an excessive amount of longer, there are nonetheless a couple of unfastened ends that must be tied up in a technique or one other. So sit again, as a result of we might effectively solely simply be getting began.