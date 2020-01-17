LIV Sotheby’s International Realty lists its top five home sales in metro Denver from 2019

2019 was a affluent yr for each homebuyers and sellers within the metro Denver actual property market.

As a evaluate, complete gross sales quantity for the yr noticed a wholesome 7% enhance, properties offered grew by four%, new listings rose by four%, and common listing costs in addition to common offered costs elevated by four% and three%, respectively, in line with the market studies compiled by LIV Sotheby’s Worldwide Realty evaluating 2019 to 2018 statistics.

This lively market within the Mile Excessive Metropolis produced some spectacular gross sales all through 2019. The very best-priced sale involving LIV SIR in metro Denver final yr was the sale of 1133 14th St. Unit 4450, the place LIV SIR dealer Josh Behr represented the customer. Overlooking Denver, this 6,295-square-foot condominium, on the 44th and 45th ground of the 4 Seasons Non-public Residences, offered in January 2019 for $10,750,000.

Heading south to Cherry Hills Village, LIV SIR brokers Maggie Armstrong and Trish Bragg represented the customer of 4701 Dasa Drive in Cherry Hills Village. The $9 million sale passed off final October. Set on 2 acres, this superbly designed dwelling captures distinctive mountain views from its beautiful inside, pool and grounds.

And again on the town, Bragg and Armstrong represented the vendor within the sale of 576 S. Elizabeth St., a shocking fashionable dwelling within the Polo Membership neighborhood of Denver. This one-of-a-kind property was offered for $eight.5 million in April. Set on 3½ acres, the house was artfully designed by Seattle-based architect Jim Olson of Olson Kundig, and its panorama design was impressed by the mountains and plains surrounding Denver.

One other Cherry Hills Village property that makes this listing of notable gross sales from 2019 is four Cherry Hills Park Drive, which offered for $eight,200,000. LIV SIR brokers Josh Behr and Linda Behr represented each the customer and vendor of this iconic seven-bedroom, five-bathroom dwelling set on 2.36 acres in probably the most sought-after communities in metro Denver.

LIV SIR dealer Casey Karsh Perry represented the customer within the sale of 4949 S. Fairfax St. This unbelievable, expansive property in Cherry Hills Village offered in November for a outstanding value of $7,250,000. Some particular options of this dwelling embody panoramic views of the Rockies in addition to a round bluestone zero-edge pool, a sizzling tub, hearth pits, a house theater, an train room and a cigar room.

Although 2020 has simply begun, ending 2019 with constructive market metrics is an efficient signal that patrons and sellers will see among the similar success throughout the metro Denver actual property market within the new yr.

Construct a technique to achieve your actual property objectives this yr. Contact the actual property professionals at LIV Sotheby’s Worldwide Realty by calling 303-893-3200 or by visiting LIVSothebysRealty.com.

LIV Sotheby’s Worldwide Realty, the unique Board of Regent for the Who’s Who in Luxurious Actual Property, has 23 workplace areas in metro Denver and surrounding areas, together with Boulder, Fortress Rock, Cherry Creek, Denver Tech Middle, downtown Denver, Evergreen and the resort communities of Breckenridge, Winter Park, Dillon, Crested Butte, Telluride and the Vail Valley.

The information and editorial staffs of The Denver Put up had no position on this submit’s preparation.