Live Updates: Counting For 81 Jharkhand Assembly Seats Today

Polling for Jharkhand elections was held in 5 phases from November 30 to December 20

New Delhi:

Will the BJP retain Jharkhand or will the JMM-Congress alliance govern the state for the subsequent 5 years? The outcomes of immediately’s elections will even reveal whether or not the BJP’s gamble to put in a non-tribal chief minister in a state dominated by the tribal inhabitants was proper or incorrect.

The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Meeting seats will begin at eight a.m. in all of the 24 district headquarters. The utmost rounds of counting will happen at Chatra with 28 rounds and lowest spherical at two seats — Chandankyari and Torpa. The Election Fee has made preparations for counting in any respect the districts headquarters. The primary result’s anticipated round 1 p.m. on Monday.

Each BJP and Congress alliance made their finest efforts to lure the voters. Whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President and Union Residence Minister Amit Shah addressed 9 rallies every, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressed 5 rallies and Congress Common Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed one rally.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das is up in opposition to ex-cabinet colleague Saryu Rai in Jamshedpur East, which the previous has been profitable this seat since 1995.

The opposite necessary seats are Dumka and Barhet from the place JMM Govt President and former Chief Minister is contesting. He’s pitted in opposition to Social Welfare Minister Louis Marandi at Dumka.

Former Chief Minister and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajantarik (JVM-P) President Babulal Marandi is preventing from Dhanwar Meeting seat. The AJSU President, who misplaced the 2014 Meeting ballot, is attempting his luck once more from Silli seat.

The exit polls point out edge to JMM and Congress alliance. BJP, nevertheless, is assured of returning to energy.

Listed below are the LIVE Updates of the counting of votes:

Jharkhand Outcomes 2019: Counting to begin at eight am The counting will begin in all of the 24 district headquarters of Jharkhand at eight am, and the outcomes are anticipated to emerge the identical afternoon.

Bharatiya Janata Occasion (BJP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), All Jharkhand College students’ Union (AJSU) and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) are among the many main political events that are within the fray within the tribal-dominated state. Raghubar Das took oath as Chief Minister in 2014 after the BJP received 37 seats and stitched an alliance with the AJSU, which had received 5 seats.