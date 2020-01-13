Live Updates: Opposition Meet On Citizenship Law, NRC Amid Protests

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi termed the citizenship regulation a “discriminatory and divisive” regulation.

New Delhi:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bahujan Samajwadi Social gathering chief Mayawati have determined to skip the assembly of opposition events being organised right this moment to debate the present political scenario within the backdrop of the coed protests and the contentious citizenship regulation and the citizenship listing NRC. The assembly is anticipated to sign opposition unity.

Mamata Banerjee is upset by the clashes between the employees of the Left and her Trinamool Congress throughout final week’s commerce union strike.

On Saturday, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi termed the citizenship regulation a “discriminatory and divisive” regulation whose “sinister” goal was to divide individuals on spiritual traces.

The scattered opposition protests over the Citizenship Modification Act and the citizenship regulation has been outmoded by the consolidated pupil protests on the problem for the reason that police crackdown on the scholars of Delhi’s prestigious Jamia Millia Islamia final month.

Listed here are the LIVE Updates on Opposition Assembly over CAA:

Aam Aadmi Social gathering could skip assembly: Report The Aam Aadmi Social gathering (AAP) has additionally determined to not attend right this moment’s opposition assembly referred to as by Congress to debate the present political scenario within the nation, stories information company ANI.