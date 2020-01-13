Live Updates: Opposition Meet On Citizenship Law, NRC Amid Protests

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi termed the citizenship regulation a “discriminatory and divisive” regulation.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bahujan Samajwadi Social gathering chief Mayawati have determined to skip the assembly of opposition events being organised right this moment to debate the present political scenario within the backdrop of the coed protests and the contentious citizenship regulation and the citizenship listing NRC. The assembly is anticipated to sign opposition unity.
Mamata Banerjee is upset by the clashes between the employees of the Left and her Trinamool Congress throughout final week’s commerce union strike.
The scattered opposition protests over the Citizenship Modification Act and the citizenship regulation has been outmoded by the consolidated pupil protests on the problem for the reason that police crackdown on the scholars of Delhi’s prestigious Jamia Millia Islamia final month.
Aam Aadmi Social gathering could skip assembly: Report
The Aam Aadmi Social gathering (AAP) has additionally determined to not attend right this moment’s opposition assembly referred to as by Congress to debate the present political scenario within the nation, stories information company ANI.
BSP won’t attend assembly: Mayawati
Bahujan Samajwadi Social gathering chief Mayawati has determined to skip the assembly of opposition events over the citizenship regulation.
Mayawati, livid with the Congress in spite of everything six MLAs of her celebration in Rajasthan joined the ruling Congress final September, cited the episode as her cause for not attending the opposition meet.
“In such a situation, the BSP’s attendance in the opposition meeting led by the Congress, will demoralise the party workers in Rajasthan. Hence, the BSP will not attend this meeting,” Mayawati tweeted in Hindi this morning.
Mayawati had additionally attacked the Congress’s Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in latest days over the child deaths at a hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota. She stated if the “woman general secretary of the Congress” wouldn’t go to Kota to fulfill the moms who misplaced their kids, then her conferences with households of victims in Uttar Pradesh shall be thought of for “political interest and drama”.
