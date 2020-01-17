LIVE UPDATES | Splitsvilla 12 finale: Who will win Ashish-Meisha or Shrey-Priyamvada?

Shrey, Priyamvada, Ashish, MeishaMTV India

7:25 pm – Now, within the second spherical, Shrey and Priyamvada must guess the film title by means of a riddle that can defined to the couple in english.

7:24 pm – Shrey and Priyamvada full the primary activity however they failed to interrupt the hashtags.

Lastly the day has come at MTV Splitsvilla 12 when one among the many two finalists – Shrey and Priyamvada and Ashish and Meisha – shall be topped because the winner. As Splitsvilla 12 has reached its finale, the 2 shall be seen battling out to unhealthy the winner’s trophy.

As everyone knows, to emerge because the clear winner, every couple must undergo completely different bodily and psychological activity which is able to decide the destiny of the 2 .

To this point, Ashish and Meisha have at all times claimed the throne by profitable each activity they performed. Nevertheless, the underdogs, Shrey and Priyamvada have come too far to be within the finale because of their chemistry.