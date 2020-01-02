Liverpool 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Liverpool are within the driving seat for the Premier League title – can they energy via till Might?

Liverpool fixtures 2019/20

January

11: Tottenham v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

19: Liverpool v Man Utd (four:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

23: Wolves v Liverpool (eight:00pm) BT Sport

29: West Ham v Liverpool (7:45pm)

February

1: Liverpool v Southampton (three:00pm)

eight: Norwich v Liverpool (three:00pm)

15: Norwich v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

WINTER BREAK

24: Liverpool v West Ham (eight:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

29: Watford v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

March

7: Liverpool v Bournemouth (three:00pm)

14: Everton v Liverpool (three:00pm)

21: Liverpool v Crystal Palace (three:00pm)

April

four: Manchester Metropolis v Liverpool (three:00pm)

11: Liverpool v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

18: Brighton v Liverpool (three:00pm)

25: Liverpool v Burnley (three:00pm)

Might

2: Arsenal v Liverpool (three:00pm)

9: Liverpool v Chelsea (three:00pm)

17: Newcastle v Liverpool (three:00pm)

Liverpool equipment 2019/20

The Reds have been immediate in releasing their kits for 2019/20.

A recent house design will see the incorporation of pinstripes whereas the away shirt is a pointy white look. The Liverpool third equipment is black with neon blue trim.

Try the photographs of the brand new Liverpool equipment for 2019/20.

Don’t simply really feel it. Don’t simply say it. Stay it. The brand new #NBFootball @LFC 19-20 Dwelling Package. Obtainable globally: 09.05.19. #LiveIt pic.twitter.com/pW4tblwDg5 — New Steadiness Soccer (@NBFootball) April 18, 2019

Liverpool switch information

Finished offers will seem right here as they’re accomplished

IN

Sepp van den Berg (PEC Zwolle) – £1.3m

OUT

Sheyi Ojo (Rangers) – Mortgage

Rafael Camacho (Sporting) – Undisclosed

Marko Grujic (Hertha BSC) – Mortgage £1.8m payment

Danny Ings (Southampton) – £20m

Alberto Moreno (Villarreal) – Free

Daniel Sturridge – Launched

Kamil Grabara (Huddersfield) – Mortgage

Simon Mignolet (Membership Brugge) – £6.3m

Try our Liverpool switch information round-up for particulars on the newest rumours.

The best way to watch Liverpool video games on TV and stay streaming

Sky Sports activities subscribers can entry a spread of channels stuffed with stay sport together with high flight video games every week.

Additionally, you will have the ability to stream matches through the SkyGo app on a spread of units together with smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV provides you all of the entry to Sky Sports activities channels with out signing as much as a contract.

You may get a Sky Sports activities day go for £eight.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99.

NOW TV may be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League video games in addition to full protection of the Europa League.

BT Broadband clients can add it to their present contracts for a further £6.00 per 30 days. For brand spanking new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £35.99 per 30 days.

Amazon Prime will air 20 video games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the web big wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have bought the rights to indicate each match from the Boxing Day spherical of video games stay, in addition to one other weekend of matches within the lead as much as Christmas.

Liverpool stadium information

Title: Anfield

Capability: 54,074

Location: Liverpool

Yr opened: 1884

Pitch dimensions: 110 x 75 yards

