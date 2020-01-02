Liverpool 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Liverpool are within the driving seat for the Premier League title – can they energy via till Might?
- Premier League 2019/20 fixtures: Full schedule, TV and stay stream information
HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every thing it’s good to find out about Liverpool’s 2019/20 season together with fixtures, new kits, switch information and TV data.
Liverpool fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast data and match previews can be up to date all through the season.
January
11: Tottenham v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
19: Liverpool v Man Utd (four:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
23: Wolves v Liverpool (eight:00pm) BT Sport
29: West Ham v Liverpool (7:45pm)
February
1: Liverpool v Southampton (three:00pm)
eight: Norwich v Liverpool (three:00pm)
15: Norwich v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
WINTER BREAK
24: Liverpool v West Ham (eight:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
29: Watford v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
March
7: Liverpool v Bournemouth (three:00pm)
14: Everton v Liverpool (three:00pm)
21: Liverpool v Crystal Palace (three:00pm)
April
four: Manchester Metropolis v Liverpool (three:00pm)
11: Liverpool v Aston Villa (three:00pm)
18: Brighton v Liverpool (three:00pm)
25: Liverpool v Burnley (three:00pm)
Might
2: Arsenal v Liverpool (three:00pm)
9: Liverpool v Chelsea (three:00pm)
17: Newcastle v Liverpool (three:00pm)
Liverpool equipment 2019/20
The Reds have been immediate in releasing their kits for 2019/20.
A recent house design will see the incorporation of pinstripes whereas the away shirt is a pointy white look. The Liverpool third equipment is black with neon blue trim.
Try the photographs of the brand new Liverpool equipment for 2019/20.
Don’t simply really feel it. Don’t simply say it. Stay it.
The brand new #NBFootball @LFC 19-20 Dwelling Package. Obtainable globally: 09.05.19. #LiveIt pic.twitter.com/pW4tblwDg5
— New Steadiness Soccer (@NBFootball) April 18, 2019
Liverpool switch information
Finished offers will seem right here as they’re accomplished
IN
Sepp van den Berg (PEC Zwolle) – £1.3m
OUT
Sheyi Ojo (Rangers) – Mortgage
Rafael Camacho (Sporting) – Undisclosed
Marko Grujic (Hertha BSC) – Mortgage £1.8m payment
Danny Ings (Southampton) – £20m
Alberto Moreno (Villarreal) – Free
Daniel Sturridge – Launched
Kamil Grabara (Huddersfield) – Mortgage
Simon Mignolet (Membership Brugge) – £6.3m
Try our Liverpool switch information round-up for particulars on the newest rumours.
The best way to watch Liverpool video games on TV and stay streaming
A few of our articles include contextual affiliate hyperlinks. You’ll be able to help us by clicking on these as we might earn fee for those who make a purchase order. There isn’t a additional price to you and we by no means permit this to bias our content material.
Sky Sports activities subscribers can entry a spread of channels stuffed with stay sport together with high flight video games every week.
Additionally, you will have the ability to stream matches through the SkyGo app on a spread of units together with smartphones and tablets.
- Discover out extra about the very best Sky packages
NOW TV provides you all of the entry to Sky Sports activities channels with out signing as much as a contract.
You may get a Sky Sports activities day go for £eight.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99.
NOW TV may be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles.
- Seize a Sky Sports activities Day Go for simply £eight.99
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League video games in addition to full protection of the Europa League.
BT Broadband clients can add it to their present contracts for a further £6.00 per 30 days. For brand spanking new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £35.99 per 30 days.
- Try the newest offers on BT Broadband and BT TV
Amazon Prime will air 20 video games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the web big wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have bought the rights to indicate each match from the Boxing Day spherical of video games stay, in addition to one other weekend of matches within the lead as much as Christmas.
- Check out the newest offers for Amazon Prime forward of the brand new season
Liverpool stadium information
Title: Anfield
Capability: 54,074
Location: Liverpool
Yr opened: 1884
Pitch dimensions: 110 x 75 yards
Liverpool 2019/20 season preview
How will Liverpool fare in 2019/20?
Try our Liverpool season preview
Add Comment